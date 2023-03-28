Keys ends season in a fight to the finish

Stephanie Hair | Daily Press

Keys Cougar No. 20 Trenton Nichols puts up a shot over Westville defenders in their area playoff game in Verdigris on March 2. The Big Eight conference announced last Friday that Nichols, along with four other Cougars were given end of season awards by the Big Eight. 

The Key High School Cougars’ star-studded boys and girls basketball was recognized by the Big East Conference on Friday.

Three players from the first-place boys’ team made the All-Conference team selections. Seniors Reed Trimble and Trenton Nichols were selected to the Big East’s First Team.

The Cougars’ junior Garin Barnes also earned a nod on the second team.

Cougars’ head coach Greg Barnes turned the team around after finishing with a 4-4 Big East record during the 2021-22 season. Barnes led the Cougars back from a fourth-place finish last season to a Big East regular season title and a 6-1 record.

Barnes is set to lose four seniors next year due to graduation.

The Cougars’ season was cut short by Westville High School 39-37 short of the state title.

On the girls’ side of things, the Cougars earned one All-Conference selection.

Senior guard Ashlyn Randomski earned a place on the Big Eight’s

