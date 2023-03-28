The Key High School Cougars’ star-studded boys and girls basketball was recognized by the Big East Conference on Friday.
Three players from the first-place boys’ team made the All-Conference team selections. Seniors Reed Trimble and Trenton Nichols were selected to the Big East’s First Team.
The Cougars’ junior Garin Barnes also earned a nod on the second team.
Cougars’ head coach Greg Barnes turned the team around after finishing with a 4-4 Big East record during the 2021-22 season. Barnes led the Cougars back from a fourth-place finish last season to a Big East regular season title and a 6-1 record.
Barnes is set to lose four seniors next year due to graduation.
The Cougars’ season was cut short by Westville High School 39-37 short of the state title.
On the girls’ side of things, the Cougars earned one All-Conference selection.
Senior guard Ashlyn Randomski earned a place on the Big Eight’s
