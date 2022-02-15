Northeastern State used a five-run seventh to beat Southeastern Oklahoma, 9-3, in the RiverHawks' home opener Tuesday afternoon.
NSU's bats struck out ten times, but they had five extra-base hits on Southeastern's pitching. Brock Reller hit a pair of triples to the center-field wall, and Matt Kaiser splashed a two-run homer in the third inning.
Most of the damage done by NSU came after the Savage Storm tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh. Reller knocked in a one-out triple to get the action going. C.D. White singled to center for the go-ahead run to open the flood gates. Blake Freeman had an RBI single, and Collin Klingensmith doubled in a pair as part of the scoring outburst.
White added one more run for NSU in the eighth, scoring Brayden Rodden in from second.
Davin Pollard struck out five and went 4 1/3 innings; Kender Carroll (1-0) earned the win in relief.
The RiverHawks earned their fifth consecutive win and improved to 6-2 overall. Southeastern was limited to five hits and fell to 7-2.
Northeastern State returns to action on Friday to open a four-game non-conference series with McKendree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.