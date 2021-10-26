Five Sequoyah Lady Indians garnered 3A-6 All District Honors. Harlie Culie was named District Pitcher of the Year. Culie pitched 143 innings on the season with a 17-7 record. She tallied 268 strikeouts with a 1.371 ERA. Offensively, she hit in 40 RBIs and had a batting average of .468.
Senior Ashlyn Guinn was named All District. She had 27 RBIs, a batting average of .215, and a pitching record of 9-6.
Carey Folsum-Soap was named All District with 16 RBIs and a .390 batting average.
Rylee Bush was named All District with 24 RBIs and a .432 batting average.
Annaston Brown was named All District with 13 RBIs and a .308 batting average.
"They all got better as the year went along. They are why we had a chance at the end of the season." Sequoyah Coach Jeff Turtle said of his players.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team (27-13-1) finished their season as Regional Runner-up.
