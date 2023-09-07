After a tough week one loss, Northeastern State hits the road for the first time this season as they travel to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Sept. 9.
After getting shut down 56-0 in week one, the RiverHawks will look to rebound as they hope to win their second road opener in three seasons.
For more information about the Lopers and the RiverHawks game continue reading below:
Last time
When these teams last met, the Lopers dominated the final NSU home game of 2022. UNK went off for 42 points while shutting out the RiverHawks to close the season. NSU's defense played well throughout the first quarter, not allowing the Lopers to get into the end zone. UNK finally broke through for its first score in the second quarter and never looked back.
Return of Currin
After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Tre Currin made his return in the RiverHawks loss to Fort Hayes State. The senior tight end made a trio of catches for 22 while playing a role in the RiverHawks blocking attack.
Three quarterbacks
During week one, the RiverHawks trotted out three quarterbacks. Grant Elerick got the majority of the load, throwing for 80 yards on eight completions. Sawyer Jones came in and completed two passes on eight attempts. Ben Ward entered the game for a cup of tea, throwing the ball just three times.
Trouble with the rush
In the Lopers' week one loss to Central Oklahoma, the game was close until the end. UCO used a strong rushing attack to break down the Lopers' defense. The running back room of UCO wore down the Lopers' defense and was able to run out the clock despite a late score from UNK. Overall UCO picked up 257 yards on the ground in its week one win over the Lopers.
How to follow
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.