The Illinois River Fly Fishing School will take place February 24-25, 2023 at the Tenkiller State Park's community center and on the Illinois River.
The Illinois River Fly Fishing School features seasoned fly fishing instructors, Mark Patton, Kim Erickson, and Tre Dupuy. The clinic will offer in-depth information about equipment, flies, casting, and on-stream instruction. Participants can attend the Friday night orientation on Feb. 24, 2023 and the Saturday morning sessions on equipment and flies on Feb. 25, 2023.
The course will cost $175 with the three meals on Saturday costing $50.
Sessions on casting and stream instruction are held on the banks of the Illinois River on Saturday afternoon. No meals are included in the cost of course. Big Daddy's Restaurant will provide breakfast, Iunch, and dinner, for those wanting meals on Saturday. Our 34rd Year!
For more information or to enroll, call 405-613-6520. For a cabin, call 918-489-5641.
Trout fishing virtual courses will also be taking place that is not affiliated with the Illinois River Fly Fishing School. The series is called "Ask An Angler: Virtual Fishing Course."
ODWC's Fishing Coordinator Skylar St.Yves will host a free series of one hour virtual trout fishing courses on YouTube Live.
Courses include "Trout Fishing with Bait" Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.; "Trout Fishing w/ Artificial Lures" Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.; "Fly Fishing for Trout" Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.; "Lake/Pond Fishing for Trout" Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.; "Blue River Trout Fishing" Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.; "Lower Illinois Trout Fishing" Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.; and "Lower Mountain Fork Trout Fishing" Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Each event can be found on the ODWC event calendar at https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/Calendar.aspx.
