Two Tahlequah High School soccer players have been selected to the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 5A East girls and boys teams.
Paige Flynn, a midfielder and four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, and James Maxwell, a defender and a four-year starter for the Tigers, were both chosen last week.
Flynn helped the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 start in a shortened 2020 season under head coach Stephanie Doherty. She was a 5A-4 All-District pick and Offensive Player of the Year pick as a junior and named the Rookie of the Year as a freshman.
“Achieving this honor proves that all the time, hard work and dedication that I have put into soccer my entire life has paid off, and truly been worth it,” Flynn said. “Becoming an All-State player has been a goal of mine that I have strived to reach for the last four years.”
“Playing for Tahlequah I have met amazing teammates and two coaches who pushed me to be better and made me strive for success in every practice and every game,” Flynn added. “I have made the playoffs twice while in high school. Unfortunately, my team and I barely even began our season, but I know we would have had a successful season.”
Maxwell was also a two-time 5A-4 All-District selection, as well as Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. The Tigers got off to a 1-1 start in 2020 under head coach Greg Hall.
“It was a tremendous honor to be selected for the 2020 boys soccer All-State team,” Maxwell said. “Personally, it was one of many goals I set for my high school career many years ago, and it is amazing to have fulfilled that specific milestone in my life. It is a significant privilege to represent my program and team as a member of the 2020 All-State team.”
“It was like a roller coaster,” Maxwell said of his career at Tahlequah. “It changed a lot and went by too quick. I have played with dozens of teammates and have been coached by a plethora of coaches, and have thoroughly loved every minute of the experience. Every year brought a new adversity that had to be overcome. Being a part of the Tahlequah varsity soccer team is commensurate to being in a band of brothers. Sometimes brothers fight, but at the end of the day we have each other’s backs.”
There will not be an All-State game in the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled all All-State games.
There were 28 players selected to the 5A East boys team and 30 making up the girls’ roster.
