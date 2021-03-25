Northeastern State will get a rare taste of football in March Saturday when it travels to Stephenville, Texas to take on Tarleton.
It will be the RiverHawks only game before starting preparations for the 2021 season and it will be the first game since the close of the 2019 season after COVID-19 wiped away the entire 2020 campaign.
NSU is searching for its first win under head coach J.J. Eckert and its first as a program since Oct. 28, 2017.
“Definitely unusual,” Eckert said Wednesday of playing in March. “I’ve never loaded up on a bus in the last weekend of March and went and played a football game. But, obviously the situation is what it is, and I think our players have been really excited about this opportunity. When this game was released back in October it was something that they had a chance to look forward to.”
This will be Northeastern State’s first time to play an opponent outside the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association since it hosted Eastern New Mexico at Doc Wadley Stadium on Oct. 19, 2013.
It’s been 494 days since NSU has played a game.
“We haven’t actually played a true game against some other competition since Nov. 2019,” Eckert said. “I mean that’s a long time.
“Tarleton is a very talented football team. They’ve been very successful at the Division II level and they’ve obviously moved up. It’s an exciting time to have a chance to go to Stephenville, Texas and have a chance to play Tarleton.”
Tarleton, in its first season as a member of FCS Division I, enters the contest at 4-2 and is ranked 24th in the American Football Coaches Association Poll. The Texans, who are aiming for their 500th win in school history, have won their last three games, including a 33-21 win over Midwestern State on Saturday, March 20.
NSU won’t be completely foreign to facing an opponent this spring. The RiverHawks have held scrimmages/joint practices against Southeastern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech.
“What did we learn from the first two scrimmage/practices that we had against Southeastern and Arkansas Tech? I think both of them were opportunities for us to grow,” Eckert said. “We can sit there and practice against each other offensively and defensively for a whole calendar year and we would never know what we need to get better at and never know what we need to improve on. We needed to find out what we were good at as a team and what we were bad at as a team. Those two scrimmages kind of gave us a chance to see some things that we needed to get better at. That at least gives us a chance going against somebody else and have that opportunity where hopefully we’re not big-eyed.”
The RiverHawks, who went 0-11 in Eckert’s first season, will have some familiar names in starting roles on both sides of the ball Saturday.
Offensively, quarterback Jacob Medrano, receiver Mark Wheeland, offensive lineman Madison Wrather and tight end Matt Amos each have starting experience.
Medrano, a Muskogee High School product who started NSU’s final eight games as a redshirt freshman, completed 55.7 percent of his passes and threw for 1,027 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019.
Wheeland is the team’s top returning receiver from 2019. He had a team-high 34 receptions for 520 yards, also a team high, and three TDs. Amos had nine catches for 70 yards as a freshman.
The RiverHawks will have four new starters along the offensive line — guards Caleb Davis and Ronnie Phelps, center Mathew Marker, and tackle Nick Paul. Joining Wheeland at the other two receiver positions are Brody Parrick and Malik Antwine. Isaiah Davis is expected to get the starting nod at running back.
Davis rushed for 214 yards (4.3 average per carry) with a touchdown in 11 games as a freshman.
“We’re a work in progress still,” Eckert said of his offensive unit. “Our reps have been good and we’ve had a chance to improve in some areas. We have Madison Wrather back on the offensive line, we have some receivers back that have made some progress, and Jacob Medrano has obviously had a chance to get better at quarterback.”
Linebacker Elijah Wallace, defensive end Shaakr Smith, defensive tackles Damani Carter and Marquez Chatman, and strong safety Taoheed Karim each return as starters on defense. Tahlequah High School product Blake Corn is expected to start at the other defensive end spot as a freshman, and other starters include linebackers Zach Anderson and Tre Hampton, cornerbacks Truimphant Olgtunji and Bryce Brown, and free safety Marques Williams.
Defensive back Ty Nichols is the team’s leading returning tackler with 65. Wallace recorded 58 total tackles, and Smith had 41 stops. Wallace and Smith both had four tackles for losses and one quarterback sack each in 2019.
Eckert is excited about his defensive front.
“I think defensive line wise, those guys have made probably the most progress going back to October when we started this whole practice module,” Eckert said. “They’ve had a chance to go out and understand what’s going on and what their jobs are. They can rush the quarterback and they do a good job of getting off blocks.”
The Texans are fueled offensively by running back Ryheem Skinner, quarterback Steven Duncan and a host of receivers that include Tariq Bitson, Gabe Douglas, J.F. Thomas and Dray Roberson.
Skinner has rushed for 584 yards on 127 carries with four touchdowns, Duncan has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,084 yards with nine TDs and no interceptions, and Bitson, a Tulsa Booker T. Washington and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M product, has 29 receptions for 422 yards with five touchdowns. Douglas has 17 grabs for 315 yards and three scores.
Linebackers Ronnell Wilson and D.J. Harris are Tarleton’s top two tacklers. Wilson has 51 total tackles, including seven for losses, and two sacks, while Harris has 50 tackles and one sack. Donovan Banks and Benjie Franklin lead the secondary with a combined three interceptions.
“They are really, really talented,” Eckert said. “I’ve said that for a long time. Just looking at them on video that we’ve got...they’re a really, really talented football team. They’ve got great speed on defense. They’ve got three receivers that can put you in a really bad situation, and then they run the football really well.”
