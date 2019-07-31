The annual Eastern Oklahoma high school football media days begin Wednesday.
The Tahlequah Daily Press and the Muskogee Phoenix will connect with Bravado Wireless for live streaming of each area team. Bravado will conduct the activity for most of the area.
The link is at BravadoTV.com or once live, to Bravado Wireless Facebook page.
Wednesday's schedule
9 a.m. Muskogee
9:30 a.m. Porum
10 a.m. Checotah
10:30 a.m. Haskell
11 a.m. Hilldale
2:30 p.m. Vian
3 p.m. Keys
3:30 p.m. Tahlequah
4 p.m. Sequoyah
4:30 p.m. Eufaula
5 p.m. Webbers Falls
Thursday's schedule
9:30 a.m. Hulbert
10 a.m. Gore
10:30 a.m. Fort Gibson
11 a.m. Stigler
2 p.m. Warner
2:30 p.m. Porter
3:30 p.m. Wagoner
5:30 p.m. Midway
