The annual Eastern Oklahoma high school football media days begin Wednesday.

The Tahlequah Daily Press and the Muskogee Phoenix will connect with Bravado Wireless for live streaming of each area team. Bravado will conduct the activity for most of the area.

The link is at BravadoTV.com or once live, to Bravado Wireless Facebook page.

Wednesday's schedule

9 a.m. Muskogee

9:30 a.m. Porum

10 a.m. Checotah

10:30 a.m. Haskell

11 a.m. Hilldale

2:30 p.m. Vian

3 p.m. Keys

3:30 p.m. Tahlequah

4 p.m. Sequoyah

4:30 p.m. Eufaula

5 p.m. Webbers Falls

Thursday's schedule

9:30 a.m. Hulbert

10 a.m. Gore

10:30 a.m. Fort Gibson

11 a.m. Stigler

2 p.m. Warner

2:30 p.m. Porter

3:30 p.m. Wagoner

5:30 p.m. Midway

