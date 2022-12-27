FOR THE KIDS: Sequoyah Lady Indians coach shows leadership on, off court

If someone has ever attended a basketball game at The Place Where They Play they have surely seen the familiar face of Coach Justin Brown.
Brown can be found on the sidelines coaching the Sequoyah Lady Indians and has been since 2019. However, he is not new to the game of basketball.
Brown hails from western Oklahoma and was once a fixture on the basketball court himself as a player at Hooker High School. Attending college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1997, Brown said he didn't always know what path his education would take him in. Once it was really time to pick a career, he decided education and coaching were the way to go.
Before making Sequoyah High School his home, he coached programs in Agra, Pawnee, and Locust Grove. When the job opened up in Tahlequah, Brown, who had just helped lead the Locust Grove Lady Pirates to a 4A state championship in 2015, was intrigued.
"There aren't many jobs you would consider leaving a good program for but Sequoyah is one of them," said Brown.
Brown's wife, Mariana, is in healthcare in Tahlequah, so that - among other things - made it a good fit. He now resides here with Mariana, son Jake, age 18, and daughter Macy, age 15.
Brown had a quick answer when asked what he liked best about coaching.
"Working with kids and seeing them do well," said Brown. "Really watching kids be successful."
When Brown is off the court he is helping to lead as Sequoyah High School's principal. Brown wears many hats at Sequoyah High School but said he could not have accomplished what he has on and off the court if it weren't for the people supporting him.
His assistant coaches for the Lady Indians are Jeff Turtle and Loren Hammer. The two offer a solid coaching support system for Head Coach Justin Brown - one that he is thankful for. On the administration side, he said Superintendent Rita Bunch and Assistant Principal Jennifer Blackbear are a strong team to work with. Brown said he appreciates the huge support from the Cherokee Nation and says the administration is always supportive of the school's activities, and goals.
Head Coach and Principal Justin Brown is known for his thoughts and quotes to his players and students. He says to focus on the little things - they add up.
Brown said if there is one thing he would want his athletes and students to learn it is, "You will have failure in life and you can learn a lot from a failure. If you work hard enough and stay at it, good things will happen."
