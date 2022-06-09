Former NSU player Jessica Boone named head coach

Former Northeastern State softball player and graduate assistant coach Jessica Boone was named the softball head coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday.
It’s the first head coach position for Boone, who spent 2022 as an assistant under Sam Maples at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Boone, now the fifth head coach in Southwestern Oklahoma State history, played all four years for the RiverHawks and was a graduate assistant for two seasons under current NSU head coach Clay Davis.
"Coach Boone brings valuable college coaching experience from both the MIAA and the GAC, but what stood out even more was her passion for the game of softball and her ability to relate to today's student athletes," SWOSU Athletic Director Todd Helton said in a press release. "She is well suited to grow the SWOSU softball pogram to new heights and we can't wait for the journey to begin."
“I’m very grateful to Coach (Todd) Helton and the committee for the opportunity to lead the softball program,” Boone said in a press release. “From the moment I stepped on campus it felt like home. I look forward to being in Weatherford and growing this program which will be based on family and culture.”
Boone, a Berryhill High School product, was a standout as a player for the RiverHawks. The second baseman/outfielder was a three-time All-MIAA selection and a CoSIDA Academic All-American. She played in 207 games, which included 206 starts, hit .286 with five home runs and drove in 77 runs. She finished with 183 hits and had 38 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.