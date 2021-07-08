Former NSU standouts named coaches

Former Northeastern State student athletes Jessica Boone and Lexi Johnson (Armon) have been announced as coaches.
Boone, who played all four years of her college career with the RiverHawks and served three years as an assistant under head coach Clay Davis, will move on to Oklahoma Baptist University as an assistant.
Johnson will be making a return to Owasso High School where she was a four-year letter winner in golf. Johnson, who has been named head girls’ coach at Owasso, played for five seasons with the RiverHawks and was a graduate assistant for two seasons.
Boone, a native of Sapulpa and product of Berryhill High School, hit .286 in her four-year career, and posted a career-high .337 batting average during her final season in 2018. She played in 207 games, 206 of those as a starter, and had 38 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 77 RBIs. Her 183 career hits are fourth all-time in program history, and her 38 doubles are third in the record books.
Johnson was a member of four NSU teams that went on to win Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament championships. During her time, the RiverHawks made a pair of NCAA National Tournament Finals appearances. She was a two-time All-MIAA selection, and was the second CoSIDA Academic All-American in NSU history in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.