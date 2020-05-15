Former Tahlequah standout Cole Goodnight inks with NSU

Former Tahlequah High School standout Cole Goodnight has signed with Northeastern State where he will continue his football career.
Goodnight, a 2019 THS graduate, started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State where he was a preferred walk-on as a freshman.
He was a 2019 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection as a linebacker after registering 54 tackles, a team-high 15 of those for losses, three sacks, four hurries, two interceptions, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery as a senior.
Goodnight will transition to defensive back with the RiverHawks. He left the Cowboys following OSU’s loss to Texas A&M in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl and enrolled at Northeastern State.
He is the 45th signee for NSU head coach J.J. Eckert and the 2020 class.
Goodnight is also the seventh Tahlequah High School signee in this year’s class. He reunites with Blake Corn, Tate Christian, Dae Dae Leathers, Dylan Parish, Tristan King and Kooper McAlvain.
“I’m really excited to be back and play with some of the guys I played with in high school and be a part of the NSU program and get to contribute as much as I can in any way possible,” Goodnight said on Friday.
Goodnight said getting the chance to play with some of his former high school teammates played a big part in his decision.
“I had other schools email me and stuff, but I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be back with these guys, and be a part of hopefully a change in the program,” he said.
Goodnight was also a standout at receiver for the Tigers. He had 28 catches for 479 yards with five touchdowns in his final season and was the team leader in each category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.