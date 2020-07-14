Justice Hobbs has joined the Northeastern State football team, transferring from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Hobbs, a linebacker who signed on Tuesday, is the 50th signee of the 2020 recruiting class. He’s the sixth linebacker and 28th defensive player of the class.
In seven games as a sophomore for the Bulldogs, Hobbs registered 10 total tackles. He posted a season-high four tackles against Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Nov. 10, 2019.
Hobbs spent his first two years at the University of Arkansas. He redshirted in 2016 and did not receive any playing time in 2017.
As a senior in 2015 at Farmington (Arkansas) High School, Hobbs rushed for 1,538 yards and 20 touchdowns. He went over 100 yards seven times and added 307 receiving yards with a pair of TDs and was named to the All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette team.
Hobbs was the Northwest Arkansas Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore at Farmington after rushing for 908 yards and five touchdowns.
Other linebackers in the 2020 signing class include Dylan Parish (Tahlequah), Mason Olguin (Edmond), Trae Hampton III (Eufaula), Gunnar Griffith (Vian) and Brett Bond (Ashdown, Arkansas).
Ramsey Turnage and De’Narrius Morgan, both defensive backs, signed with Northeastern State on July 1.
The RiverHawks, who went 0-11 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert in 2019, open their 2020 on Sept. 12 when they host Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium.
