Tahlequah had its three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as it fell on the road to Fort Gibson, 8-7, in 10 innings.
The Lady Tigers, coming off a doubleheader sweep of Ada on Tuesday that secured a home regional site, couldn’t secure two late leads.
Tahlequah, who slips to 17-14 overall under head coach Chris Ray, rallied from a four-run deficit and had a 6-4 lead going into the home-half of the seventh inning and also had a 7-6 lead in the 10th.
Baleigh James scored the game-winning run when Erica Hornback reached on an error by Tahlequah shortstop Lexi Hannah.
Tahlequah took its first lead in the sixth on sophomore Mikah Vann’s two-out, two-run double that scored Madi Matthews and Hannah, giving the Lady Tigers a 5-4 advantage. Vann finished with a game-high four hits and four RBIs.
Vann started the scoring for Tahlequah as well when she brought home Matthews and Hannah on a two-run single to center field in the fifth. The Lady Tigers added their third run on a Charlea Cochran infield single that scored Lauren Walker.
Sophomore Jayley Ray extended Tahlequah’s lead to 6-4 in the seventh on a double that pushed across Jersey Retzloff.
Fort Gibson scored its first four runs in the third inning, highlighted by consecutive RBI doubles from Hornback and Graci Williams. Nia Polzin later pushed the lead to 4-0 on a two-out, two-run single.
Hannah gave the Lady Tigers the lead back in the 10th when she stole home.
Tahlequah, who finished with 16 hits as a team, also received three hits from Hannah at the top of the lineup. Mia Allen, Cochran and Ray added two hits apiece.
Angel Lyons, Williams and James each had two hits to pace Fort Gibson, who totaled 10 hits. Polzin and Williams both knocked in a pair of runs.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits. Vann recorded 11 strikeouts and issued four walks.
Polzin picked up the win from the circle for Fort Gibson. Polzin gave up five earned runs on 16 hits, while striking out four and walking six.
Tahlequah will travel to play in the Bixby Festival on Friday with games against Bixby and Edmond Deer Creek.
