Fort Gibson ends Tahlequah’s win streak

Fort Gibson rallied in the eighth inning and defeated Tahlequah, 2-1, Thursday, putting an end to what was an eight-game winning streak for the Lady Tigers.
Baleigh James and Angel Lyons carried Fort Gibson in the eighth with back-to-back extra base hits to push across the go-ahead run. James led off with a triple to the right-center field gap, and Laymons followed with an RBI double that got past left fielder Mikah Vann and carried to the wall.
Tahlequah, now 9-7 overall under second-year head coach Chris Ray, hadn’t lost a game since falling to Broken Arrow on Aug. 17 at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
Fort Gibson improves to 10-3 overall under head coach Joe Obregón. The Lady Tigers have won their last seven games.
Tahlequah couldn’t get much going with the bats. The Lady Tigers were limited to four hits and were retired in order over the final three innings, including the eighth when Savannah Wiggins popped out, and both Lexi Hannah and McKenna Wofford were called out on strikes.
Tahlequah got on the scoreboard first during the second when Mia Allen grounded out and forced home Hailey Enlow.
Fort Gibson, who finished with six hits, got even in the fifth on an infield single from Lyons that allowed Nia Polzin to score from third base.
Bailey Jones went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Tahlequah. The junior allowed two earned runs on six hits over eight innings. She closed with a pair of strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Wiggins, Wofford, Enlow and Jayley Ray each singled for Tahlequah, who will travel to play Durant in District 5A-4 play Saturday afternoon.
Fort Gibson was paced offensively by Lyons’ game-high three hits and two RBIs. Hannah Thouvenel and Polzin both singled.
