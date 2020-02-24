Fort Hays State goes on massive run to sink NSU

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.