Fort Hays State goes on massive run to sink NSU

HAYS, Kan. - Northeastern State made a late run to try to recover from a disastrous start to the second half, but they would fall 87-80 at Fort Hays State Saturday evening.
The RiverHawks led as many as 16 points in the first half, but it was a run of 19 unanswered points in the second half by a Fort Hays State that did NSU in.
Fort Hays entered the game in a must-win situation, trying to secure a final transfer spot to the MIAA Tournament in early March. The RiverHawks were looking to stay in the top six in the conference standings and avoid an opening round postseason contest within the bottom four in the tournament bracket.
The loss on Saturday and a Nebraska-Kearney loss to Rogers State kept the RiverHawks a half-game ahead. Northeastern State with a 10-8 MIAA mark closes out the regular season Thursday at Emporia State, while the Lopers play at Newman and Central Oklahoma.
Caleb Smith had his ninth game this season with over 20 in a night and paced the RiverHawks with 26 points and six assists. Kendrick Thompson scored 16, and Brad Davis had nine off the bench.
On 60-percent shooting in the second half, the Tigers pulled out as many as 17 with just over five to-go in regulation. NSU's defense shut down the Tigers in the final minutes on a 24-14 run with Smith scoring 11 points. Fort Hays State went 0-for-3 at the bucket during the run as the RiverHawks chopped the lead down five. However, NSU ran out of time on the clock with the Tigers fading.
NSU finished the night shooting 45.6-percent on the floor and were out-rebounded by three with Fort Hays State grabbing 39 off the glass. Iain McLaughlin paced both teams with ten to match his season-high.
The win pulls the Tigers to 13-13 overall and 6-11 in the MIAA. Northeastern State is now 17-10 overall.
NSU women fall: The RiverHawks played Fort Hays State hard on Saturday afternoon, but couldn't pull off the win, falling 67-58 inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Maegan Lee led Northeastern State with 16 points, shooting 6-10 from the field. Cenia Hayes scored nine points and pulled seven rebounds. Morgan Hellyer also had seven rebounds along with five points on the game.
The RiverHawks came out of the gate slow, as they shot just 16% from the field in the first quarter. The Tigers opened the game on a 6-0 run, as NSU didn't get on the board until Cielo McClain hit a free throw at the 8:10 mark. She would hit a layup 40 seconds later to bring the RiverHawks to within three. The Tigers would end the quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 19-7 lead.
The Tigers carried their momentum into the second quarter, opening up a 16-point lead just two minutes in. The RiverHawks started to fight back, as Tree Brooks hit a pair of free throws before Morgan Lee drilled a three. NSU would get hot near the end of the quarter, as McClain hit a layup with 2:45 left to cut it to a 13-point lead and Shae Sanchez hit a jumper with 1:30 left to bring make it a 30-19 game.
Northeastern State shot well in the third quarter, going 9-for-17 from the field. Brooks came up with a big bucket at the 5:18 mark that brought the Fort Hays lead into single digits. The teams would trade buckets for the remainder of the quarter, with NSU getting the final basket of the quarter when Britney Ho hit a jumper in the closing seconds.
NSU kept things close in the fourth, as Hayes hit a three with 8:28 left to cut the Tigers lead to nine. After Fort Hays hit a layup, Hayes would draw a foul and hit both free throws. NSU got to within seven with 2:59 to go when Lee hit a jumper from inside the paint, but Fort Hays would hit four straight free throws in the closing second to secure the win.
The loss drops NSU to 5-20 on the season, with a 3-15 mark in MIAA play. The Tigers improve to 20-6, with an 11-6 record in conference action
The RiverHawks will wrap up the season on Thursday night when they travel to Emporia, Kan. to face Emporia State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.