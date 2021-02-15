Northeastern State couldn't cool a hot Fort Hays State squad in the second half as they fell 73-58 on Saturday afternoon inside the NSU Event Center.
Trey Sampson paced the RiverHawks for the sixth time this season with 19 points and shot 7-for-9 from the field. Troy Locke had 15 points and seven rebounds.
"We didn't move the ball well enough in the second half and execute at all very well," said assistant coach Lucas Hunter. "They (Fort Hays) are a really skilled team. We talked about that yesterday in our preparation. We didn't guard well enough in the second half, and they shot nearly 60-percent from the field."
"We got to have collective accountability and find a way to respond."
NSU pulled the first punch early on the Tigers. They took advantage of a 2-for-11 shooting start and opened up a 17-7 lead. Fort Hays turned the corner in the following three minutes, sank their next four shots, and turned in an 11-2 run on the RiverHawks.
After leaving for the locker room tied at 29, Hays made 10 of their first 12 shots in the second half. Northeastern State never could recover and trailed as many as 16 points (61-46) with 6:41 left in the game.
Northeastern State (2-14, 2-14 MIAA) shot 36.8-percent from the field, their lowest shooting game since the season opener 15 games prior. Obi Agu led the team with eight rebounds but has a team they trailed the Fort Hays State 36-to-30.
Quinten Rock led the Tigers with 19 points, and as they will leave Oklahoma with two wins this week and go to 9-9 (9-9 MIAA).
Northeastern State is slated to play a makeup game on Tuesday at Emporia State at 6 p.m., the Hornets beat NSU in the season opener 76-66 and are 8-9, 8-9 MIAA so far.
NSU women fall: With its second nationally-ranked MIAA opponent in town of the week, Northeastern State (5-14 in MIAA) women's basketball put together a strong effort in an eventual 70-58 setback to Fort Hays State (16-2 in MIAA) at the NSU Event Center Saturday afternoon. The RiverHawks were a combined 14-29 in the first and final quarters.
NSU was led by Cenia Hayes with 21 points while Morgan Lee was a perfect 5-5 from the field and made a career-high four 3-pointers. Zaria Collins also reached double figure scoring with 10 points herself. Shae Sanchez finished with seven points and seven assists.
"The girls came out ready to play and obviously those shots fell for Cenia," head coach Fala Bullock said. "It gave us confidence right off the bat. It's been a really long week for them but I thought they got in there and battled."
Cenia Hayes scored the first nine points of the contest for Northeastern State on three 3-point baskets to open the game helping NSU to a 9-4 lead. FHSU stuck around, however, as they were within one 17-16 after the first quarter. The RiverHawks held a 13-7 rebound advantage on the glass.
The Tigers went on a 13-4 to open the quarter pushing out to an eight-point lead but Hayes and Morgan Lee responded with back-to-back 3-pointers. Lee wasn't done with her first half scoring, banking in a jumper from the top of the key with under a minute to go. Fort Hays responded to hold a 34-29 advantage going to the locker room. Both teams had identical rebounding efforts, and NSU pulled down four offensive boards.
In the second half, the Tigers used their length to outrebound the RiverHawks by nine after halftime and outscored NSU 42-20 in the paint for the game.
NSU was just 3-13 from the field in the third quarter and trailed by eight, 49-41. Lee made both of her 3-point attempts. The RiverHawks scored the final five points of the quarter and carried the momentum into the final stanza.
Shae Sanchez, turned up the heat in converting an and-1 and then picked off the pass and scored on a breakaway with 4:39 remaining to bring NSU within five points. That deficit was the closest the RiverHawks would get though, as FHSU scored the next seven points for a 12-point advantage. NSU's Zaria Collins and Kiarra Brooks scored the final four points of the game for the RiverHawks.
Jaden Hobbs led the Tigers with 20 points and was joined in double figures by two others. NSU held the Tigers to 28.6 percent from 3-point land, FHSU typically converts at a 34.7 clip. Fort
The RiverHawks are on the road this coming weekend visiting Newman Feb. 18 and Central Oklahoma on Feb. 20. NSU beat the Jets 60-44 on Jan. 9 in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.