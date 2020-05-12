Four area players have been honored as Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State selections.
All four players — Tahlequah’s McKenna Wofford, and Sequoyah’s Ryleigh Clinton, Lana Gass and Madi Joice — are among 19 players chosen to the East Large School team.
Neither Tahlequah nor Sequoyah played a single game in the 2020 season as it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of March. The Lady Tigers (Class 6A) and the Lady Indians (5A) both advanced to state tournaments a year ago.
Wofford, also a Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State pick, hit .509 with seven home runs and drove in 39 runs as a junior. The Connors State College signee had 58 hits, including nine doubles.
The Lady Tigers went 21-15 overall under head coach Chris Ray in 2019.
Like Wofford, Joice and Gass were also OHSFSCA All-State selections.
Joice was second on the team in hitting as a junior in 2019 with a .649 batting average. Joice, a Mercer University signee, led the team in home runs (36) and RBIs (95). She also posted team highs in runs scored (83) and doubles (19).
Gass, who will continue her softball career at Rogers State, hit .518 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs, and Clinton, an Eastern Oklahoma State College signee, batted .623 with 24 homers and knocked in 73 runs.
The Lady Indians went 25-15 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle and advanced to the 5A State Tournament championship game where they suffered a 18-5 loss to Kellyville.
Sequoyah’s three selections are the most in one season in school history. The Lady Indians had two selections in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Other East Large School selections include Lauren Fuller (Broken Arrow), Tye North (Broken Arrow), Janyrie Ganaway (Broken Bow), Krosby Clinton (Byng), Hannah Thouvenel (Fort Gibson), Morgan Alexander (Heavener), Kylee Free (Heavener), Autumn Blackbear (Henryetta), Chaney Hupp (Jenks), Jordyn Pipkin (Jenks), Danna Wagnon (Kingston), Shania Henry (Muskogee), Jillian Cochran (Poteau), Kallie Lund (Tulsa Union) and Hailey McPherson (Tulsa Union).
