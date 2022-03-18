Northeastern State broke a tie game with four runs in the sixth inning to beat Pittsburg State 11-8 on a cool Friday afternoon contest.
C.D. White had a 4-for-5 game at the plate with four RBI. His two-RBI double to right-center gave the RiverHawks a lead they would never relinquish.
Northeastern State improves to 16-8 (6-5 MIAA) with the win over the Gorillas.
Blake Freeman had a pair of hits and three RBI; he homered along with White going back-to-back in the third inning. Brock Reller crushed his tenth long ball as an insurance run in the eighth.
The RiverHawks out-hit Pittsburg State 16-to-9, but the Gorillas worked nine walks on the NSU pitching staff that ran through five arms. Cohen Bell (2-0) struck out two and came in through the sixth inning while the contest was tied at 6-6. Jake Bigham recorded the final four outs for his third save on the year.
Pittsburg State's eight-game winning streak is halted as they slip to 14-8 (9-2 MIAA).
The two teams will come back Saturday for the second game of the series at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.