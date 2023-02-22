Four Tiger wrestlers qualify for State

The 5A East Boys Regional Wrestling Tournament was held at Pryor from Feb. 17-18, and four Tahlequah Tigers qualified for the State Meet in Oklahoma City from Feb. 24-25.
Jacob Caviness took second place in the 106-pound division, Jesus Cervantes finished fourth in the 165-pound division, Jayden Moore took third in the 175-pound division, and Mason Watkins finished fourth in the 190-pound division.
Caviness drew a bye in his first round, then pinned his second-round opponent in 52 seconds flat. In the semi-final round, he pinned his opponent in 35 seconds. The Championship match went 5:48 before Hutchison, of McAlester, pinned Caviness, taking first place, with Caviness finishing second.
Cervantes pinned his first-round opponent in 4:39, then lost a 6-0 decision to Edmonds, of Pryor, relegating him to the consolation bracket. He defeated his first opponent by 5-0 decision, and his second opponent by 12-4 decision, then pinned his third opponent in 5:30. In the consolation finals, Cervantes lost a 12-4 decision, placing him fourth in the division.
Moore pinned his first opponent in 3:09, and his second opponent in 3:23, but lost the next match by a 4-1 decision, moving him to the consolation bracket.
He took a 7-1 decision over his opponent in the semi-finals of the consolation bracket. Then Moore claimed third place with a 6-3 decision in the finals.
Watkins pinned his first-round opponent in 37 seconds, and his second opponent in 5:30. However, he was pinned by Lund, of Glenpool, the eventual winner of the bracket, in 1:17.
He won the semi-final match of the consolation bracket with a pin at the 3:10 mark. However, he finished fourth when he lost a 13-2 decision in the championship round.
Caviness, a junior at Tahlequah High School, entered Regionals with a 27-12 record, and was the number two seed.
Cervantes, a junior, was seeded sixth with a 28-13 record at the beginning of Regionals.
Moore, a junior, was the three seed in the tournament with a 29-4 record.
Watkins, a junior, came into the games with a 21-11 record and was seeded fifth.
The State Meet will be Feb. 24-25 at the OKC Fairgrounds, and will feature the four mentioned above on the boys’ side, and Mandi Ingram representing Tahlequah on the girls’ side.
