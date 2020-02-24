Four members of the Tahlequah Tigers Wrestling team will compete at the OSSAA Class 5A State Tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City.
Levi Perry (106 pounds), Carson Ferguson (132 pounds), Angel Quezada (152 pounds) and Montana Woods (220 pounds) all finished in the top five at a 5A East Regional in Glenpool over the weekend to punch their tickets.
Perry lost his first match to Jayden Alexander of Edison Prep, but pinned Coweta's Brock Hickman in 2:37. After losing to James Peach of Pryor, he won the fifth-place match via forfeit.
Ferguson opened his tournament with an 8-1 win over Kai Shultz of Claremore before losing two matches via decision. He clinched a spot by pinning Christopher Wohrley of Western Heights in the 5th place match.
Quezada went 3-2 on the weekend, recovering from a first-round loss to beat Claremore's Mark Reed and Pryor's Michael Richardson via decisions. After losing in the consolation semifinal, he won his 5th place match via forfeit.
Wood also finished in fifth-place with a 4-2 record at the tournament, with three wins coming via fall. He opened the tournament with a pin of Collinsville's Zach Morris. After losing via fall in round two, he pinned Bishop Kelley's Matt Nogalski and Ada's Wyatt Jarvis. After losing via fall to Jearvahn Chatman if Edison Prep, he pinned Coweta's Elijah Fadeyev to secure his spot at state.
The four Tigers will compete this weekend in Oklahoma City in the Class 5A State Tournament. The action starts Friday at 9:30 am at the State Fairgrounds Arena.
