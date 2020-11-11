Northeastern State had 14 student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent across three sports Wednesday.
NSU head softball coach Clay Davis announced the signing of five newcomers to the 2021 and beyond squad. The team received National Letter of Intents from one pitcher, one infielder and three outfielders.
Drew Hawkins, OF, Sand Springs Okla. (Sand Springs HS)
Drew adds to a growing list of former Sandites to Tahlequah following in the footsteps of current graduate assistant Jessica Schuler and redshirt-freshman Cameron Clemons. At Sand Springs, Hawkins was an outstanding outfielder receiving all-district, all-region and being named a starter on the Large East All-State team. Drew is a member of the National Honor Society. Hawkins plays at Sand Springs High School for coach Shelli Brown and competed in the summer for OK Impact coached by Chad Jones. During the offseason she is a member of the Sand Springs track team. Drew is the daughter of GW Hawkins and the late Jenny Hawkins.
"Drew is a dynamic talent that we were able to grab late in the recruiting process. As an incredible athlete she brings the element of speed to our team. Her versatility to play in the middle of the infield or outfield makes her a serious contender to make an immediate impact. She comes from a winning program at Sand Springs and knows how to compete at a high level." - Head coach Clay Davis
Madison Heinle, Pitcher, Rogers, Ark. (Rogers HS)
Madison plays for coach Mike Harper at Rogers High School and in the summer months joins coach Chris Lamson's NWA Legends. While in highschool Heinle was named the newcomer of the year, and to the all-conference and all-state teams. During her sophomore season she tied the single season strikeout record notching 173. Heinle is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, DECA, FCA, Link Crew, Mu Alpha Theta and serves as the yearbook editor. Madison plans to major in finance. She is the daughter of Kem and Shelly Heinle.
"Madison is a true power pitcher that will pitch in big games the minute she gets here. She is a true ace in the circle and will solidify our pitching staff for years to come. She follows a long line of big time pitchers in my tenure following Coleman, Wooldridge and Young. Madison has a chance to be better than all of them." - Head coach Clay Davis
Avery Krolczyk, OF, Spring Tex. (Klein Oak HS)
Avery comes to Northeastern State from Texas where she played for coach Barry Wilson at Klein Oak High School and competed during the summer under coach Cheryl Wyrick on the Texas Threat Gold 18U team. She has been a varsity starter every year and has led her team to playoffs for the past three years. Avery was featured in VYPE Houston her junior year. Krolczyk was named to the all-academic team and also named to second-team all-district two seasons in a row. During the spring of 2021 Avery will play for Lisa DeBruin at Waller High School. Avery is the daughter of Shawn and Tina Krolczyk.
"Avery is a true five-tool player. She is dynamic in the box, runs extremely well and has a cannon for an arm in the outfield. We expect Avery to come in and replace one of our graduating outfielders immediately. She is very disciplined at the plate and possesses a ton of pop off the barrel. The ceiling is very high for Avery and we are excited to see where her talents can take her." - Head coach Clay Davis
Rhett Looney, 2B/UTL, Pryor Okla. (Pryor HS)
Rhett is a four year starter at second base transferring from Adair to Pryor following her freshman season. She was named all-district as a freshman, newcomer of the year as sophomore, all-district as a junior and defensive player of the year as a senior. She played for coach Chell Looney at Adair and coach Mark Dicus at Pryor. In the summer Rhett plays for the Oklahoma Bombers coached by Mark Sheldon. Additionally, Looney was a state champion in cross country as a freshman and has started for three years on the basketball court. She is a member of the highschool lead team, Lead Team of America, community service club and serves as student council secretary. Rhett is the daughter of Chell and Jamie Looney.
"Rhett is a very versatile player in the fact she can play multiple positions. We think she can help us in the middle of the infield as well as in the outfield. Rhett is a fantastic runner and will bring a speed element to us that we have been striving to build over the last couple of years. We believe with Rhett being committed to softball full-time the strength she will add will truly help her push to be in our lineup sooner than later." - Head coach Clay Davis
Delaney Mills, OF, Tulsa Okla. (Tulsa Union HS)
At Tulsa Union Delaney plays for coach Jerry Pease and joins the Chris Lamson led NWA Legends during the summer. Delaney was a four year starter at Tulsa Union earning numerous all-conference, all-district and all-region awards. She also earned the Tulsa World softball team award. Delaney is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Mills.
"Delaney is an amazing power slapper. She is very comparable to one of our best hitters ever in current graduate assistant Jessica Boone. They both possess the ability to play small ball, but also make the outfield respect their power. Like Avery, we think Delaney can come in here and really push to take over for one of our graduating senior outfielders. Speed seems to be a theme with this class and Delaney adds to that." - Head coach Clay Davis
Northeastern State was 16-8 before the coronavirus pandemic paused the 2020 campaign.
NSU men's soccer head coach Rob Czlonka announced that his program has received five National Letter of Intent from two Oklahomans, two Texans and one Floridian Wednesday. They will make their way to Tahlequah in the fall of 2021.
David Francher; Sand Springs, Okla. (Charles Page HS)
David Francher, a Sand Springs native, was named the defensive MVP of his Charles Page High School team during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Braxton Bulman; Claremore, Okla. (Sequoyah HS)
Braxton Bulman is a three time all-district midfielder at nearby Sequoyah High School. The Claremore native has been named the MVP of the team.
Javier Solis; Dallas, Texas (J.J. Pearce HS)
Midfielder Javier Solis was named to first-team all-district in his sophomore and junior seasons at J.J. Pearce High School in Dallas. The team won the district championship in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Alex Guzman; Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)
Alex Guzman joins Solis as a texan joining the program. He was named the district defensive MVP as a junior, Guzman was also named the overall district MVP and second-team all-state as a junior at Mount Pleasant High School. In 2019, at Murray State Community College, as a freshman he was named to the all-region team.
Miguel Torres; Broward County, Fl. (Union High School)
Miguel Torres was a key member of his high school team and had played for two high quality club programs in TSC Hurricanes and the OK Energy FC.
Northeastern State finished the Great American Conference with a 9-5-0 record in 2019. It's 2020 season is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NSU head men's and women's golf coach Scott Varner announced the signing of four newcomers to the program. The team received National Letter of Intents from three men and one woman.
Kaden Armstrong; Broken Arrow, Okla. • Broken Arrow HS
"Kaden comes highly recommended from a program that has provided numerous great players to Northeastern State over the years; including All-Americans and All-Region players. He is tough-minded and plays with a great confidence level, which is priceless. He has an excellent resume and will get better when he joins the RiverHawk Golf Family. He loves to compete; iron will sharpen iron when he arrives in Tahlequah." - Head coach Scott Varner
Personal - Son of Kelly and Dustin ... has one brother (Jackson) ... born on April 30, 2003 … Plans to major in the business college … Lists favorite sports moment as winning the Walter Hopper South Central championship at Indian Springs shooting 70(-2) on the river course and 68(-2) on the lakes course before beginning high school.
Dominic Stevens; Crescent, Okla. • Crescent HS
"Dom made incredible progress in a short period. He made phenomenal progress in the late summer and this fall and has improved more than any player I have seen in recent years. Dominic went from a slightly above average player to a stud in the State of Oklahoma in about four months. He is athletic, has excellent championship character, and is eaten up with the game. He has a great passion for the game, and is expected to continue on this trajectory and be an elite player for NSU." - Head coach Scott Varner
Personal - Son of Catherine and Jeff ... has two sisters (Harley and Ryleigh) ... born on June 15, 2003 … Plans to major in accounting.
Christian Yanovitch; Griswold, Conn. • Home School
"Outstanding character, again, what I call 'Championship Character.' He is incredibly raw, very strong and athletic. Christian is also new to the game and extremely hungry. He competed at a high level in some events this past summer and got the coaching staff's attention when he beat numerous college players in this region at a large amateur tournament at Shangri La. The sky's the limit for Christian." Head coach Scott Varner
Personal - Son of Heather and Vince .. has four brothers (Alex, Benjamin, Luke, Nathanael) and four sisters (Elizabeth, Leah, Rachel, and Sarah) ... born on Jan. 9, 2003 … Listed his greatest sports accomplishment as hitting his first home run in Little League … Was the top finisher among those younger than college age at the Shangri-La Invitational in Oct. 2020, placed 11th overall in the collegiate division … finished tied for eighth in the Tulsa AJGA tournament in June 2020 with a 75.
Nicole Anderson; Conroe, Texas • Oak Ridge HS
"She plays out of the infamous Woodlands, a fantastic golf community. She is an accomplished player and is improving rapidly when you look at her trend of scoring over the last couple years. She has Oklahoma connections as she spent time living in Bixby, she knows a couple of our players. I'm very confident she will be able to come in and help us and at the rate she's improving maybe sooner rather than later. She has a very aggressive swing, makes a good move at the ball and hits with explosive power." Head coach Scott Varner
Personal - Shot 71, 75 in a Texas Junior Golf Tour (TJGT) finishing second in a prestigious event.
Northeastern State had its fall season cancelled, but was successful in individually qualifying at various courses within the northeastern Oklahoma region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.