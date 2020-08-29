Oklahoma's annual Free Hunting Days are Sept. 5-6. This is when Oklahoma residents may participate in open hunting seasons without a state hunting license.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include: dove, squirrel, coyote, raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, prairie dog, rail and gallinule. State game wardens will not check for state hunting licenses for residents on those days.
