The first full weekend of September is traditionally Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. This year, on Sept. 7-8, Oklahoma residents can get outdoors to pursue game in season without the need to carry a state hunting license.
These free days also provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, as well as help continue a time-honored American tradition.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include squirrel, raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, coyote, dove, rail, gallinule, teal, and resident Canada goose. State Game Wardens will not check for state hunting licenses or permits for residents on those days. But all hunters who plan to pursue teal, geese, rail or gallinule on Sept. 7-8 must carry the federal waterfowl stamp unless exempt.
For complete information and license requirements, consult the current Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide found online at wildlifedepartment.com or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
