Northeastern State men’s basketball Head Coach Ja Havens announced his full nine-person signing class on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for 2023.
Highlighting the class is Tahlequah graduate Hayden Smith. The Tahlequah native spent four years as one of the best Tigers on the roster. During his senior season at THS, Smith was named Metro Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
“Hayden is a great young man who has a bright future with the RiverHawks,” said Havens. “He will bring size, good hands, solid footwork, and a great shooting touch to our team. He impacts winning with his ability to score and rebound. He is a hard worker and a great student who will represent our program well on and off the court.”
During his senior season, Smith picked up his 1,000 point on a dunk. During that MLC POY season, Smith averaged 15.2 points per game. Smith’s senior year POY award was the third in his career.
The new RiverHawk was also the first Tiger to earn a spot on the All-State team since 2009.
When the recruiting process first began for Smith he did not think that he would want to stay around Tahlequah. But after visiting, Smith decided that NSU was the spot for him.
“In the beginning, I was wanting to go off,” said Smith in a previous Daily Press interview. “I ended up falling in love with Northeastern State. I realized how much I would leave behind if I left. I can do whatever they need me to do. Whatever position they need. If I can extend out I can, if they want me to stay low I can.”
Smith was one-of-five incoming transfers announced by Havens.
One of the brightest incoming RiverHawks might be incoming freshman Kieler Young. Out of Broken Bow, Young is the second-highest scorer in his program’s history.
Young finished his career with over 2,000 points.
“Kieler is one of the top-scoring guards in the state of Oklahoma for the 2023 class,” said Havens. “He is a very talented and skilled player who consistently tests the defense with his ability to shoot the basketball, and he has great ranger. He has a great work ethic and competitive drive that will impact our program in a positive way.”
Seth Pratt, Eli Eaves, and Ethan Blackmon all join Smith and Young as incoming freshmen.
Along with his new freshmen class, Havens also announced four transfers that are joining the program.
Marcus Scott V highlights the class of transfers for NSU. The fifth-year senior comes over after stints at Savanah State and more recently Central State in Ohio.
“Marcus is a talented guard who brings an abundance of college basketball experience to NSU,” said Havens. “He is a tremendous shooter with great range and has proven he can score in multiple ways throughout his career. We expect Marcus to instantly impact our program with his shooting and playmaking abilities as well as his work ethic and leadership qualities.”
Last season, Scott averaged 14 points a game while making 219 three-pointers.
Former Big 10 man Keon Edwards heads to Tahlequah after his most recent stint with UW-Milwaukee. Edwards started his career at DePaul, before moving over to Nebraska. Last season Edwards spent time at UW-Milwakee where he made three starts.
“Keon is a high-character young man with loads of basketball talent,” said Havens. “He possesses a rare combination of size, skill, athleticism, and basketball IQ that will allow him to make an immediate impact on our program. Keon brings a wealth of basketball experience at the highest levels that will enable him to be a leader on and off the court.”
Along with Edwards and Scott, Havens also added transfers Wes Harris and Trey Quartlebaum who are both five-year seniors.
The RiverHawks kick off the season on Nov. 10 at home against the University of Mary.
