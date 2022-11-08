Freshman Indians outlast Coweta

The Sequoyah ninth-grade Indians were the only Sequoyah team to see action Tuesday in the Ninth-Grade Festival at The Place Where They Play.
And the action was hot and heavy, as the Indians and the freshman Coweta Tigers fought hard throughout, using everything in their arsenals to gain an advantage, but neither were able to gain said advantage.
With less than a minute left in the game, the Indians pushed out to their first lead of more than 3 points, and held on to claim a 45-40 win.
Aiden Armontrout led the Indians with 16, Logan Taulbee added 14, Adian Schmidt finished with 6, Braden Rodriguez had 5, Lawson Morgan rounded out the scoring with 4.
The festival will conclude on Thursday with five games, beginning at 3 p.m.
Both Sequoyah teams will play Thursday. The Lady Indians' freshmen will play Hillsdale at 6 p.m., and the Sequoyah frosh boys will close out the festival against Stigler. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
