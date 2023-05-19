Northeastern State starting pitcher Savannah Evans was looking to become more involved in the RiverHawks’ gameplay.
Already a top pitcher for the RiverHawks, Evans transitioned into a very formidable two-way player this season for NSU. Last season Evans got her first chance to both pitch and hit, but an injury cut that to just 30 at-bats across 28 games.
“Last year I didn’t really have the opportunity to hit like I wanted to, because of my injury,” said Evans. “This season I was in multiple spots where I needed to hit in pressure situations. I was able to set the goal that I previously set. It helped me be a part of the wins and losses. I wanted to be involved in that part of the game.”
This season Evans ranked No. 1 in the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association in slugging percentage (.755) as well as ranking top five in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.211), batting average (.406), and home runs (14).
On the pitching side of things, she was the top-ranked RiverHawk with a 3.12 earned run average over 155 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts, and 60 walks.
“She is one of the only ones I have had in 11 years that has been capable of doing both,” said NSU head coach Clay Davis. “She is a top-tier pitcher in the conference. It frees things up for our lineup. As a coach, it just gives us so many more chances to put the best lineup out there that we can.”
Evans’ best performance came relatively early in the season when she collected four hits against Southwestern Oklahoma on February 18. At that point in the season, Evans had been doing relatively well with six base hits, but that performance kicked off a solid run that would last the rest of the year.
“That day really set the tone for the rest of my season,” said Evans. “Being able to hit different pitches to different areas on the field allowed me to see the ball bigger than I have in a long time. It also gave me the confidence to give everything I have every at every at-bat since we are given countless opportunities in the sport.”
Evans’ season earned her a spot on the All-MIAA team as well as the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association’s second team. Evans was one of two RiverHawks to make the list along with Chloe Bohuslavicky. Evans and Bohuslavicky were the three and four punch in the lineup for NSU throughout the season.
“I was very shocked, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Evans. “Especially because it was mainly for my hitting. I was just thankful and blessed. Having the people around me support me makes it even better. I am proud of Chloe, she was awesome this season. We were able to push each other. I am just very blessed and thankful.”
Outside of personal accomplishments, Evans was able to help the RiverHawks achieve a couple of goals this season.
Firstly the RiverHawks were looking for their fourth 30-win season. It took until the last game of the year, but the RiverHawks pulled off their first 30-win season since 2018.
Along with winning 11 games on the mound, Evans helped achieve the team’s other goal of breaking their school home run mark.
“It means a lot,” said Evans on her contributions. “Being able to go out and put it on the line every day. Even though our season ended earlier than we wanted I think we grew as a group mentally. We had a lot of bumps and bruises along the way. The grit and the determination along the way was what I was the most proud of.”
Despite playing a key role in those two goals, Evans admitted there was still one goal missing this year; making the MIAA tournament. A key losing stretch at the start of conference pushed NSU out of the tournament by one game.
Missing by such a narrow margin gives the two-way a goal going into her senior season.
“It gives us a lot of motivation, I have only one year left,” said Evans. “Personally it makes me really put in perspective that the next time I step on a field it could be my last time on that field. You only get so many years to do that and I want to make my mark not only on the field but with this program. With these girls and coaching staff, it makes it really easy to fall back in love with the game.”
Going into next season, Evans is looking to continue to build on her already solid three-year career.
“Definitely getting back in with my pitching looking for ways to improve that,” said Evans. “Of course, I will stay hitting and continue with that. But for pitching, I need to get back in the groove of being an all-around softball player not just a pitcher or hitter. I’m looking forward to this fall and working harder than ever.”
