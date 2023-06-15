Tahlequah Tigers’ football coach Brad Gilbert has seen quite a change from his days on the playing field.
And he has made that known to his team. Currently, the Tigers are doing summer workouts competing in a passing league against area teams which did not happen during Gilbert’s days on the field.
Playing seven-on-seven games, the Tigers play a 20-minute one-hand touch game, with only three downs, and a first down totaling 15 yards.
“It is pretty demanding but our young men have become accustomed to it,” said Gilbert. “They show up and work hard. I tell them when I played we weren’t doing this, but the other teams we play are. So we have to do it and do it better than everyone else.”
The Tigers are focusing on implementing their playbook with the team through roughly 90% of it according to Gilbert. The focus through the month-long program serves to get the players comfortable running the team’s schemes on both sides of the ball before the season starts.
“It is pretty much 90% of the playbook on the basis of who we are and what we do,” said Gilbert. “We will have situational plays come Fridays that we want to run. We try to come up with a few things to introduce to the players on Monday that might be a little out of the normal but it is still what we are and who we are.”
Throughout the month of June, THS has played in at least two passing leagues a week either at home or on Pryor’s home field. The month will wrap up with a seven-on-seven tournament.
One of the biggest focuses of the camp is how the Tigers’ quarterbacks, Brody Younger, Cash McAlvain, and Synjin Sampson, are progressing.
“It is more valuable for the quarterbacks, they are seeing all types of different coverages so they have to understand the read,” said Gilbert. “I think it is more beneficial for them as they get more comfortable the more efficient they will be.”
Despite one of the main focuses on the quarterback, Gilbert has seen players perform differently once they are in a real-game situation. One of the key differences in the passing league is the lack of a defensive and offensive line.
“There are a lot of quarterbacks out there that look great in seven-on-seven but it changes the game when you have defensive lineman coming at you,” said Gilbert. “Even though there are great things that come from seven-on-seven, it can give you a false identity at times.”
Outside of that, the league benefits the young players who just joined the program. While the team did have 10 days of spring practice at the end of May, the league has been a chance to continue developing their knowledge of the playbook.
Similar to real game speed, it helps as a transition from practice to a real game.
“A few benefits of seven-on-seven is that it gets the young players up to speed it gets them acclimated with what we are doing and helps retention from spring football,” said Gilbert. “You take what they took from the 10 days and retained during the passing league. It is great getting those varsity guys out there for some reps. We just want to be sharp, crisp, and efficient.”
While the skill players are focusing on learning the playbook, the offensive and defensive linemen have not had nearly the workload throughout June.
Earlier in the month the linemen went to an offensive/defensive line camp. For an hour the Tigers’ lineman ran drills with other teams, did one-on-ones, and work as a unit on its blocking scheme. The last lineman camp is on June 27, with the end of the passing league coming on the 29.
While Oklahoma forces teams to shut down by July 15, Gilbert shuts his team down by the start of the month. This allows for some additional rest and recovery some other teams might not have.
Despite the lack of camps or practices, the team will continue to lift weights as the season nears with one week off before the start of practices.
“It is just conditioning and the other side of football that those guys don’t see,” said Gilbert. “It is [intentenatal], our players lift 7 a.m. year round so we like to give them somewhat of a break.”
The Tigers start practice on August 7. For the first four days, the team will run practice in just helmets with pads being added on the 11.
