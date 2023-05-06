The Hulbert Riders football program has a new leader. Many times when a new coach is hired, he or she must either relocate or travel some distance to and from the school.
Not this time.
Chad Botts graduated from Hulbert High School in 1998. During his years as a Rider, he played football and lifted weights.
“We didn’t have powerlifting back then,” Botts said, “but we lifted weights.”
After graduation, Botts said he attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to get his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Social Studies.
During that time, in 2002, he married Renee Kingery, also from Hulbert. The couple has three children, all students at Hulbert.
Botts started his coaching career at Okay as an assistant football coach. He was the offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.
When Okay dropped its football program, Botts stayed on as a full-time teacher until 2015.
In 2016, he was hired at Hulbert as an assistant coach under Head Coach Rusty Harris. When Harris left, Botts said he had two choices.
“I could either apply for the head football coaching job or apply for the principal job,” said Botts.
He chose to apply for the principal position and was chosen as the principal. He served as principal from 2017-2022.
He said he left Hulbert and took a job at Tenkiller as principal, with a possibility of a superintendent position coming up. However due to family reasons, Botts is returning to Hulbert.
Botts said when it comes to football, he wants to be productive in all phases.
“I want to be able to make plays, score, and make opportunities on both sides of the ball offensively, defensively, and special teams,” Botts said.
“I will say, as far as my comfort zone, offense would be more of it.”
He said when the team comes together this fall, there will be a handful of seniors, but the Riders won’t be senior-loaded.
“We’re still gonna be a young team,” said Botts. “With that being said, though, we will be returning a lot of starters that will have experience, but they’re still gonna be young.”
He said there’s a lot of work to be done. He said they were going to start with the fundamentals, basically starting from ground zero, and build the program back up to where it was a few years ago.
“We had some pretty good teams for 4-5 years, back around 2017 on up,” said Botts. “We’ve got to build this back up, you know, the knowledge of the game, our expectations, our philosophy, our schemes, everything that we do, we’ve gotta teach them. We’ve got to teach a lot of football to these guys.”
Botts said he didn’t really expect to have too many position changes from last year, but it will be a different scheme. Last year, the Riders ran a double-wing under center, but Botts said this year the Riders were going to a shotgun spread philosophy.
He said there are some changes in the coaching staff, as well. All the assistant coaches are Hulbert school employees but did not coach football last year. Roger McClure was an assistant coach last year and will be helping this year as well.
His twin brother, Joseph McClure, who is also the head girls’ basketball coach, will also be joining the football staff. Another new assistant to Botts will be Alvin Norton, who is also the boys’ basketball assistant coach.
The district Hulbert plays in will probably be dominated by Colcord, he said.
After that, Botts said all the rest of the teams should all be considered about even. Colcord made it to the state semifinals last season, and returned a lot of their starters from that team.
He said Quapaw and Fairland both lost several seniors, and Wyandotte, who also lost some seniors, has hired a new coach.
“When I look at our District, it’s Colcord, then everybody else,” Botts said. “You never know what’s going to happen in this district.”
The Riders have just four home games this season, and six away games, including Colcord, and long bus trips to Quapaw and Wyandotte.
“We’re going to be process-driven,” he said.
“We’re going to put the process out there. They have to be committed, they’ve got to be disciplined, they’ve got to give effort, and, of course, they have to bring intensity. We’re gonna focus on trusting the process, working hard, and being mentally tough. It’s all gonna go through the process.”
