Fromer RiverHawk standout Kendrick Thompson signs professional contract

Former Northeastern State guard Kendrick Thompson has signed a professional contract with the Olimpi Tbilisi of the Georgian Basketball Super League.
Thompson was an All-MIAA Second Team selection for the RiverHawks as a senior in 2019-20. He and Caleb Smith averaged a team-high 16.1 points.
Thompson, who played and started in all 29 games, shot 43.9 percent overall from the floor and led NSU with 97 assists. He led the RiverHawks with 83 made 3-pointers and shot 40.3 percent from behind the arc.
Thompson scored a season-high 31 points against Rogers State on Feb. 8, and finished with 20 or more points 13 times. He also poured in 29 points against Fort Hays State on Jan. 9. He scored 28 points on three occasions against Oklahoma Christian and Emporia State (twice).
The RiverHawks went 18-11 overall and 11-8 in the MIAA in former head coach Mark Downey's final season.
Olimpi Tbilisi competes in the top professional basketball league in Georgia.
