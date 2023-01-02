Frosh Lady Tigers kicking butt, taking names

The Tahlequah freshmen Lady Tigers improved their 3-0 record to 6-0 with a trio of wins in the Jay Festival the week of Dec. 19.
Their three victories at Jay included a 38-23 win over Jay, a 28-12 win over Grove, and a 52-17 shellacking of Wyandotte.
The Lady Tigers outscored Wyandotte, by quarters, 11-2, 19-7, 9-0, and 13-8. Alayna Stopp blistered the nets for 23 points, including 13 in the second quarter, and five three-pointers overall. Carsyn Gilbert tossed in 14, including three of four from the free throw line, and Syda Alley finished with eight, including a pair of free throws and a trio of two-pointers.
Rounding out the scoring was Rhealin Ooten with five points, and Haley Wilson with three.
Against Grove the Lady Tigers had balanced scoring throughout the first three quarters, putting six points on the board each period. The fourth quarter saw 10 points go up on Tahlequah’s side. On the other end of the floor, Grove’s offense managed four points in the first, one in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth.
Gilbert was the workhorse against Grove, powering home six points from the field, and going 5-of-6 at the charity stripe for 11 total. Stopp added six, Stephens chipped in five, and Wilson and Ooten each scored two. The Lady Tigers had no three-pointers in the game.
In the Jay game, Riley Dotson, who was silent in the other two games, came alive, scoring the Lady Tigers’ first trey of the game, and seven of their 17 first quarter points to get the team going. From there, after posting a 17-6 lead in the opening frame, the Lady Tigers outscored Jay in the second, 4-3, and in the fourth, 13-4. Jay won the third period, 10-4.
Gilbert was again the leading scorer for Tahlequah, making 3-of-5 free throws on her way to 16 points, while Dotson came in second with nine. Ooten finished with eight, and Alley checked in with five. Stopp and Wilson were keyed on, and were held scoreless.
Prior to the Jay Festival, the freshmen girls were 3-0, having defeated Coweta 34-32, Pryor 63-22, and Glenpool 54-23.
Against Coweta, on Dec. 22, the Lady Tigers had their toughest game of the season. Tahlequah led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 16-15 at halftime. They regained the lead in the third period, 25-19, then held off a furious rally by Coweta in the fourth to salvage the two-point victory.
Gilbert and Stephens led the Lady Tigers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Alley checked in with six, Stopp had four, and Wilson nailed a trey in the second period for her only points.
Against Pryor, the Lady Tigers had their way throughout, winning quarters 19-6, 18-10, 14-4, and 16-2.
Four Tahlequah girls scored in double figures, led by Gilbert with 22, Stopp with 14, Dotson with 13, and Stephens with 10. Lakyn Adams scored three, and Ooten had one free throw.
In the Glenpool game, the Lady Tigers followed the lead of Stephens and Gilbert to an easy victory. The pair combined for 18 of Tahlequah’s 19 in the first quarter, and continued to be high points in the game. Stephens finished with 16, and Gilbert followed closely with 15. Ooten checked in with seven, Dotaon and Alley each scored six, and Wilson capped off the scoring with three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.