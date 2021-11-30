Tahlequah played like a seasoned team Tuesday in its season opener.
The Lady Tigers, ignited by an explosive 29-2 run to close the first half, received a game-high 18 points from Smalls Goudeau and 12 from Faith Springwater, and squashed Collinsville, 75-27, at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Tahlequah was propelled by its defensive pressure that forced numerous turnovers during the deciding run.
“I thought we were ready to play. We might of just had the first game jitters that first four or five minutes of the game,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We settled down and we settled in really well. Our girls did a great job of changing defenses, getting deflections and getting out and running, which is the pace we want to play at this year.”
After Collinsville opened the second quarter with a basket from Liz Thomas, the Lady Tigers scored the next 13 points, sparked by Goudeau and Jadyn Buttery. Goudeau had seven of points on three field goals and a free throw, and Buttery added an inside score and a layup. Goudeau’s steal and layup at the 4:48 mark gave THS a 28-12 lead.
The Lady Cardinals got their only other points of the second quarter on a pair of free throws from Brie Smith. Tahlequah then closed the half with 16 unanswered points to go up 44-12 and take complete control. Emily Morrison started the surge with an inside score, Buttery and Springwater followed with baskets to make it 34-12, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Tatum Havens and Lily Couch gave the Lady Tigers a 42-12 cushion. Lydia McAlvain closed the scoring with a layup at the buzzer.
Goudeau, a senior making her first start at the point guard position, scored 14 of her points in the first half and finished with eight field goals. The University of Texas Arlington signee went 2 for 3 from the free throw line. She was the catalyst during the second quarter on both ends of the floor.
“She’s a great two-way player,” Qualls said. “Sometimes defense has to get her going a little bit. She gets a lot of deflections and creates a lot of problems for the opposing team, and she’s really good in transition.
“She got some easy baskets in transition and that kind of got us on our roll their in the 29-4 second quarter.”
The Lady Tigers continued to roll in the third quarter and took a 64-17 lead after Buttery had a basket to cap an 11-0 run. They led by 48 point twice over the final eight minutes after an inside score from Buttery and a 3-pointer from Matthews. Tahlequah had its largest lead of 51 points (74-23) after Matthews’ second 3-pointer from the right corner with 5:16 remaining.
Springwater knocked down two of Tahlequah’s seven 3-pointers and scored five points apiece in the first and third quarters.
Buttery, a sophomore forward, also finished in double figures with 10 points off the bench.
Ten different players finished in the scoring column for Tahlequah, who started the season ranked seventh in the initial Class 6A rankings. Havens closed with eight points, six of those on 3-pointers, Kori Rainwater followed with seven, and both Morrison and Madi Matthews added six points.
“Everybody, I thought, gave us good minutes tonight,” Qualls said. “That’s what a good team does. You can’t start a season any better, and that was our goal tonight. We’re happy with the way we came out and played.”
The Lady Tigers will play their first game away from the TMAC Friday, Dec. 3 with a trip to 5A 14th-ranked Coweta.
Tigers fall short: Braylon McDowell misfired on a 3-pointer as time expired, and Collinsville held on to defeat Tahlequah, 49-47, Tuesday at the TMAC.
The setback was the first of the season for the Tigers, who slipped to 2-1 under head coach Marcus Klingsick.
The Tigers, who trailed for much of the first half, went on a 12-1 run during the third quarter to take a 33-29 lead into the final quarter and led by as many as seven points in the fourth but couldn’t off the Cardinals, who were lifted by Jacob Syrkels down the stretch.
Syrkels, who led Collinsville with 14 points, gave his team the lead for good at 48-47 with a basket and free throw with 20 seconds left. Syrkels added a second free throw with 13 seconds remaining.
Tahlequah went up 47-45 with 44 seconds showing on the clock after a McDowell basket inside the paint off a Hayden Smith.
“Down the stretch, we just didn’t handle their pressure very well,” Klingsick said. “We’ve got to get better at that obviously, but I thought we did a great job coming out of halftime and even before half.”
The Tigers, led by Smith’s game-high 16 points, trailed by as many as 10 points (25-15) late in the second quarter before Smith scored on consecutive baskets to trim the margin to 25-19 at the end of the first half.
Smith continued to carry THS in the third quarter and had a pair of field goals to get the Tigers to within 28-25. Tahlequah got even at 29-29 on another Smith basket at the 3:31 mark and then took its first lead since early in the first quarter on a 15-foot jumper by Zeke Guerrero. Donovan Smith added the final points of the third on an inside score that gave Tahlequah a 33-29 advantage.
“We stopped their momentum right before the half and stormed ahead of them,” Klingsick said. “We did a good job during that stretch.”
The Tigers took a 38-31 lead with 5:55 remaining after a Tyler Joice basket, and led 40-33 following an inside score by Donovan Smith with 4:06 left.
McDowell followed Hayden Smith with eight points, Shaun Young added six points, and both Donovan Smith and Jaxon Stickels closed with five points.
The Tigers will visit Coweta Friday in a 7:30 p.m. start.
