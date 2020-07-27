Eight future Northeastern State football players participated in the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association All-State game Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
Tahlequah High School product and defensive end Blake Corn recorded a team-high six tackles, three tackles for losses and had a quarterback sack in the East’s 21-13 setback.
“The experience was awesome and it was really fun to play against the best of the best,” said Corn, the District 5A-4 Player of the Year in 2019.
Corn registered 58 total tackles, and posted team highs in tackles for losses (15) and quarterback sacks (nine) as a senior. He also had six quarterback hurries. Over three years as a starter, Corn had 17 sacks and 32 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He’s the school’s all-time sack leader.
Another Tahlequah product, running back Dae Dae Leathers, rushed three times for seven yards with a long of six yards. Leathers, the Tigers’ all-time leading rusher and the 2019 5A-4 Offensive Player of the Year, was the first running back chosen to an All-State team in school history.
“It was a great experience to play against some of the top kids in the state and I’m very blessed to be a part of a great team we had,” Leathers said.
Leathers finished his Tahlequah career with 3,570 yards and 44 touchdowns. As a senior, he rushed for 1,568 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry with a single-season school record 22 touchdowns.
Other future RiverHawks that participated in Saturday’s OFCA All-State game were Stroud quarterback Grant Elerick, Stroud linebacker Drew Elerick, Muskogee running back Jimmie Coleman, Bixby linebacker Brody Sartin, Norman North offensive lineman Logan Furnish and Edmond Santa Fe linebacker Mason Olguin.
Grant Elerick completed 5 of 11 passes for 11 yards and threw two interceptions behind Stillwater starter Gunnar Gundy. Elerick also rushed for nine yards on three carries.
Coleman rushed for one yard on three carries.
Defensively, Drew Elerick totaled four tackles, one of those for a loss. Sartin finished with three total tackles, and Olguin had one tackle, 0.5 for a loss for the West.
The West overcame a 13-7 deficit with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Moore running back Jayce Gardner, the game’s leading rusher with 41 yards, scored on a two-yard run at the 8:31 mark of the fourth, and Kaden Merrell’s PAT gave the West the lead for good at 14-13.
Sam Brandt was on the receiving end of a Jaxon Ratterree nine-yard touchdown pass with 6:37 remaining for the game’s final points.
Gundy threw a pair of touchdown passes (22 and 34 yards) to Claremore receiver Dylan Kedzior for the East’s two scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.