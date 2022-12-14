On Dec. 11, Fort Gibson elevation was 4 feet above normal with water temperatures at 48 degrees and murky. According to a report by Ben Haff, a game warden stationed in Wagoner County, blue catfish was good on shad around the main lake, points, and river channel. Paddlefish faired snagging around the river channel. Largemouth bass was slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, jigs, and rogues around riprap and shorelines.
According to Riley Willman, a Delaware County game warden, the elevation at Grand was normal with the water temperature being at 49 degrees and stained. Largemouth bass faired on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, and docks. Blue catfish also faired on shad and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie did well on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks.
Greenleaf had a normal elevation with water temperatures at 49 degrees and clear. According to Dylan Langford, a Muskogee County game warden, Largemouth bass did fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, and plastic baits around docks, points, shallows, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie did well on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake.
According to Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood, elevation was normal and rising at Tenkiller with the water temperature being clear and at 50 degrees. Largemouth bass did fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish did good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around coves, flats, main lake, and points. Crappie also did well on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks.
