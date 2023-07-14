Tahlequah softball’s head coach Chris Ray is in an enviable position going into the 2023 fast pitch season.
In six seasons as the Tigers’ head coach, Ray has made the State Tournament five times coming consecutively. Along with that, Ray is mainly returning to a team that finished with the best record in his time at THS with a 30-10-1 record.
The Tigers achieved that record against a very tough schedule that included the reining 6A State Champions. This season looks to be no different for the Tigers as Ray has booked another tough slate of games for the upcoming season.
“One of the things about our program here is that we try and play a very demanding schedule,” said Ray. “We are not very concerned with our record. We want to play the best teams to get us ready for the State Tournament.”
Ray knows that despite a tough schedule, the in-season record does not matter as much. Ray’s goal is to get to .500 by the time of playoffs and then let the best play come out during the playoffs.
Getting back to the State Tournament is simple for Ray; excel at the fundamentals.
“Our motto is that we are going to try and outwork you,” said Ray. “We will show up every day and outwork you in fundamentals. If you do the little things right you will have a chance to win at the end of the game.”
Looking at the Tigers, Ray is confident that they can make it back to the State Tournament despite losing their two best players. All-State seniors Jayley Ray and Minka Vann have graduated and moved to the next level leaving a couple of big holes for the Tigers. Over the last three seasons, Ray had been a reliable fielder and hitter at third base.
With his long-time starter now graduated, Ray had to use the summer to find someone to take over at the hot corner.
“During the summer we tried a various number of kids at that position,” said Ray. “We are having to start over at that position. I think we will move outfielder Syda Alley into third, she played there the last couple of games and did an outstanding job. She had a really good State Tournament last year.”
The solution for replacing Vann is much easier but still not easy to swallow.
Sophomore Rylie Dotson looks to take over as the Tigers’ ace after pitching roughly a third of THS’s innings from last season. Dotson led the Tigers to a win over the defending State Champions from last season.
“Riley Dotson will probably be the ace of the staff. She threw a third of our innings last year, she will have to move into the role of pitching district games,” said Ray. “She is very capable, as the season wears on she will get that additional confidence she needs. I think she is capable of pitching us back to the state tournament.”
As far as the Tigers lineup goes, Ray is satisfied that he will bring back his top two hitters. Dotson and senior Charlea Cochran finished last season with the top two batting averages for THS. The duo is expected to hit one and two in the Tigers’ lineup.
“I expect them to be even better. They have made progress over the last year,” said Ray. “If I made a lineup today they would probably be at the top. They have good power, don’t strike out very much, and get on base well. I am very excited to see where they take their game.”
With less than a week before practices start on Monday, July 17, Ray is encouraged in the direction his team is heading in.
“We are pretty upbeat about the direction that the program is heading,” said Ray. “We are excited about the level of play we have been able to establish, we just want to grow the program and be successful.”
The Tigers officially start their season on August, 7 at the Pryor Tournament.
