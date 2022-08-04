GETTING CLOSER: Local high school football teams begin fall camp Monday

Area high school football teams will officially begin preparations for the 2022 season Monday, Aug. 8.
Tahlequah begins fall camp at 8 a.m. Monday at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Tigers are coming off a 7-4 campaign under head coach Brad Gilbert and advanced to a school record eighth consecutive Class 5A playoff.
Tahlequah will hold its annual Orange/White Scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 13 before scrimmaging at Collinsville on Aug. 19, and against Grove and Hilldale in Muskogee on Aug. 25.
The Tigers open their season at home against Sapulpa on Friday, Sept. 2. Their other two non-district games will be on the road against Wagoner (Sept. 9) and at Doc Wadley Stadium against Sallisaw (Sept. 16). Tahlequah’s District 6A-II-1 opener is Sept. against Putnam City West in Oklahoma City on Sept. 23.
Sequoyah, who went winless at 0-9 under second-year head coach Chad Hendricks last year, will scrimmage Checotah/Roland/Vian in a three-way in Tahlequah on Friday, Aug. 19. The Indians will also scrimmage in Catoosa on Aug. 25. They open their season on the road against Muldrow on Thursday, Sept. 1, host Eufaula in their home opener at Thompson Field on Sept. 9, and visit Westville on Sept. 16. Sequoyah opens District 2A-5 play Sept. 23 against Okemah.
Keys, who begins practice at 7 a.m. Monday, will scrimmage Central Sallisaw in Park Hill on Aug. 19. The Cougars went 6-4 under head coach Adam Hass in 2021.
The Cougars open their season on the road Sept. 2 against Gore. The other two non-district games are home dates against Stilwell (Sept. 9) and Kiefer (Sept. 16). Keys begins District 2A-5 play against Prague in Park Hill on Sept. 30, following a bye week.
Hulbert, under first-year head coach Craig Laird, scrimmages at Inola on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Riders will open their season Friday, Aug. 26 against Kansas in Hulbert. They will take on Porter at home on Sept. 9 and close non-district play on the road against Nowata on Thursday, Sept. 15. Hulbert begins District A-7 play Friday, Sept. 23 on the road against Commerce.
