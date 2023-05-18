Currently, Northeastern State baseball Head Coach James Cullinane is heading to Wichita, Kansas to scout potentially the next great RiverHawk.
Just days after the RiverHawks were eliminated from the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament on Saturday, May 13 Cullinane is already focused on next season’s team. With just two or three spots left on the RiverHawks, Cullinane says that they are ahead of schedule compared to other years.
“We only need to sign 2-3 more players, which is ahead of where we were at this time last year,” said Cullinane. “The transfer portal has been very successful for us in the past, with players like Brock Reller, Coby Tweten, Ty Van Meter, and others being examples the last couple of years.”
After spending two seasons as the RiverHawks’ hitting coach and Recruiting Coordinator, the San Fransisco native was named as NSU’s head coaching replacement for Jake Hendrick.
In his first year as head coach the RiverHawks finished with a record of 25-28 and a 15-18 MIAA record. The RiverHawks hit their stride at the right time of the season and were able to finish third in the MIAA Tournament. NSU’s MIAA Tournament experience included coming back against a higher-ranked Missouri Southern team in the first round.
“Year one as the Head Baseball Coach at NSU went by fast,” said Cullinane. “I was blessed with a loyal group of players, that stuck with me and the program after the head coaching change. A relentless group that battled all year. That relentless spirit showed in our run through the postseason to a third-place finish, which I hope to build on in Year two.”
A new role brought new challenges for the first-year skipper.
“Jake Hendrick set me up very well to take over the program,” said Cullinane. “The biggest challenge initially was understanding how to run a coaching staff and the administrative side of being a head coach.”
Under Cullinane’s leadership, the RiverHawks hit their stride right as the playoffs were starting. NSU went 4-1 over the last five games while scoring 10 or more runs in three of those games and scoring at least six runs in all five games.
Once in the tournament, the RiverHawks picked up impressive wins against Washburn and MSU.
“My expectations and standard for the program are set very high,” said Cullinane. “While our regular season record did not meet those expectations, the point of the regular season is for playoff seeding. Once the playoffs started, our players knew what it took and made a run I knew we capable of.”
During his two years as hitting coach, the RiverHawks ranked highly across the nation. During those two years, the RiverHawks ranked second in home runs, third in triples, ninth in stolen bases, and 11 in hits.
While this season NSU was average across the MIAA at the plate, a history of recruiting success indicates Cullinane knows how to get his team back on track. Transfers particularly have stepped up for the RiverHawks in Cullinane’s time. Brock Feller, Coby Tweten, Ty Van Meter, and others have been key in NSU’s recent success including last year’s NCAA Tournament run.
“I’ve been fortunate since I got the job here as the hitting coach 3 years ago to have very talented hitters,” said Cullinane. “We have a specific profile we look for in recruiting and we try to stay simple in the box. Players are the ones who go out and perform and our hitters did a great job of that again this year.”
Before he was coaching in Tahlequah, Cullinane was on the staff at his alma mater Minnesota Crookston.
During the two seasons on the coaching staff, UMC finished with back-to-back winning seasons with a 20-15 record in conference.
Prior to that, Cullinane was a key part of UMC’s team as the left fielder after transferring from the junior college City College of San Fransisco.
During his two seasons, Cullinane had a .260 batting average, a .712 on-base plus slugging percentage, 20 runners batted in, and 47 runs scored. That career stat line was good enough to earn the former Eagle a place on the 2010s UMC All-Decade team.
“Being named to the All-Decade team at UMC as a player was an amazing accomplishment for me and something I am very proud of,” said Cullinane. “As a player and as a coach there I believe I played a vital role in building that program. I still follow it very closely with some of my former recruits playing there and friends still involved in the program.”
After one year Cullinane is confident in his abilities as head coach going forward. Keeping a pulse on the recruiting field should ensure Cullinane achieves his goals for next season.
