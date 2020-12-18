PARK HILL -- It seemed the entire town of Hulbert showed up at the Keys gym to support their Riders in the first win over the Cougars in third year head coach Jordan Hill's tenure at the helm. Hulbert battled back and was the grittier team in the comeback 45-39 victory.
Hill said that the 3-point shot was one of the identities of both teams and the Riders' long-range attempts weren't rattling in. After the first quarter Keys led 10-2 thanks to multiple midrange jumpers. As the Cougars eventually cooled, the Riders made adjustments thanks to their grit.
The second quarter was a different story as Hulbert stole the ball five times and got into the paint, as well as making it to the free throw line for the first time in the game. In the first half altogether Hulbert was drew eight fouls and only were called for three. The conditioning of Hulbert proved to be the difference maker as it went into the locker room down 13-16.
Keys head coach Greg Barnes said his team needed to be more physical in order to compete and this especially rang true in the second half.
"They were just tougher and got more inside," Barnes said of Hulbert which made 15 free throws." They shot well at the line and the bad thing was we shot well too but they took eight more than we did. We did not attack the basket enough with our guards and our post guys were soft inside."
Hulbert 6-foot 5-inch post player Gabe Lewis quietly had 20 points to lead all scorers while Ethan Chuculate had 11 (9-11 from the charity stripe) and Nolan Edmundson scored all of his eight points in the after halftime.
No shot was bigger than Edmundson's 3-pointer to close out the third stanza. Hill said it was a play run specifically for his shot and the isolation screen got him open for the straight away attempt that he nailed.
Before the 3-pointer, Hulbert's fan section came alive thanks to two offensive rebounds and a put back layup by Lewis at 2:26. The Riders outscored the Cougars 14-11 for the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Chuculate made 6-of-8 free throw attempts including a both when Barnes was called for a technical with 5:20 left to play. Around the three minute mark, with Hulbert up eight, its biggest lead 39-31, Aidan Sanchez had a bad pass and Keys began to attack the basket with greater urgency. Its full court press also gave the Riders trouble.
"I should have pressured them earlier," Barnes said of his team that began to adjust late in the fourth. "When you settle for those [jumpers] and they're going in it looks great, but when they stop you better do something different. We shot them back into the game, but late we finally started to attack them."
On the attacking end was point guard and highly athletic Gage Barnes who scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Cougars. His father, the head coach, said it should wake him up. His back-to-back scores brought the score within four 35-39 with two minutes remaining.
Keys' press allowed them to get back in the game, but the well-conditioned Hulbert squad broke it a few times for enough layups in order to hold on for the road upset. Fittingly, Lewis had a turnaround hook shot and Chuculate, thought of as a 3-point specialist, iced the game at the line with sky-high confidence.
Keys will now look to regroup in hopes of a better start to 2021 while Hulbert's game versus Weber Falls scheduled for tonight was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.
