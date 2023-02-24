The Tahlequah Lady Tiger soccer team is in its third season under head coach Stacy Grooms, and she says the girls are working as a cohesive group with a strong work ethic.
Prior to coming to Tahlequah, Grooms was at Westville, where she coached girls' basketball and girls' soccer for several years. The Westville soccer program was started in 2006, and in fall 2007, Grooms joined the program, coaching soccer there until she was wooed to Tahlequah three years ago. In 2014, Grooms initiated the Westville Middle School soccer program, which is still going strong.
Last season, the Lady Tigers finished 4-9 in Class 6A play. They graduated three seniors from that team.
This season, the Lady Tigers have eight seniors: Gracie Kimble, Emma Sherron, Fredreike Austerhauf, Mena Aldridge, Madeline Keys, Hannah Morton, Linzi Woolard, and Jocelyn Rodriguez.
The Lady Tigers haven't started their actual season yet, but have been having scrimmages with various teams, and they played in a tournament recently as well. Grooms said the girls are looking pretty good so far.
"We've been working really hard being more dynamic and creative in our attack," Grooms said. "We've been working on our shape in the back end of the field, and really focusing a lot on possession."
Grooms said that as a coach, she wanted to spread the goals out among several players, but Kimble, a senior, is by far the best scorer for the Lady Tigers. Kimble scored four goals in a scrimmage against East Central, Feb. 21.
The Lady Tigers' team strength is their work ethic, Grooms said.
"These girls have really bought into, 'If you want to be good, you have to put the work in,' and the past six months, they've really put the work in," Grooms said. "I'm really proud of them. I think our strength is our work ethic, and then I would add to that, our team unity. We work probably better as a unit this year than we ever have before."
Grooms said she has a lot of people who are great athletes, and who have good speed, and she has those people in positions conducive to that. She said whether the Lady Tigers use a speed attack or a more methodical attack will depend a lot on the other teams. Some teams want to speed up the game, and that's when the Lady Tigers will try to slow it down a bit, and vice versa.
Grooms said she has two keepers, Linzi Woolard and Jocelyn Rodriguez. Keepers are often called goalies.
Tahlequah soccer will open its non-District season at home against Catoosa March 2. The varsity girls will start at 5:30 p.m., and the boys' game will follow.
Soccer plays 11 on 11. The Lady Tigers' 11 starters include six seniors. There are also freshmen on the team, including Madison Sherron, who scored twice against East Central.
"She's one of the first off the bench for me," Grooms said. "She put two balls in the net tonight; she scored her first two high school goals."
Lorelei Espinosa is another freshman who is showing a lot of promise, Grooms said.
The Lady Tigers are still in 6A, and Grooms said by looking at the schedule, they still had some mountains to climb.
"But we've really come forward from where we were last year, and I see some good things happening for us," she said. "One of our team goals is to be at least a .500 team, if not better, and we've got some teams in our District we'd like to get another shot at. We'd like to see Muskogee again, we'd like to see Ponca City again.
Those teams are all part of District 6A-4.
An area Grooms said the Lady Tigers need to improve on, and have been working hard to improve on, is possession.
"We're working on possession, getting the ball and keeping it," she said. "When we get the ball, we want to keep it away from the other team, own the time of possession."
Besides the seniors listed above, the remaining team members include: juniors Emma Rhodes, Grace McKee, Kara Foreman, and Megan Hopkins; sophomores Danaya Gourd and Reece Cowart; and freshmen Kenzie Daniels, Lorelei Espinosa, Madison Sherron, and Shaylee Sherril.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.