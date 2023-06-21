A pair of local fishermen have qualified for the Bass Nation National Championship Tournament after a trio of strong performances in local tournaments over the last month.
Bentley Gibson and Reese Carpenter will be competing in the National Championship Tournament at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina starting on Friday, June 21, and ending on the 22.
At the beginning of June, the duo picked up a runner-up finish in the State Championship. Shortly after the duo competed in a pair of tournaments at Lake Eufaula.
During the first tournament, the duo earned third place. In the second Eufaula Tournament, the duo improved to second place and also picked up the big bass award.
During that second tournament, the duo picked up a two-day bag of 23 pounds for second place. The big bass came in at four pounds, five ounces.
The duo will be back in action for the National Championship Tournament at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina. The duo will compete against nearly 100 teams from around the country.
Reese and Gibson earned a spot in the National Championship based on their best total bag from the season.
