Girty, Fixin place for 2nd, 4th for Indians

The Sequoyah Indians had two wrestlers place at the Maverick Conference Tournament this past weekend. The tournament was hosted by the Indians at The Place Where They Play on Friday and Saturday.
"I first want to thank all the parents and volunteers for their hard work in putting this tournament together," Sequoyah coach Brad Jones said. "Without them none of this was possible."
Landon Girty placed second at 145 pounds while Ty Fixin placed fourth at 170 pounds. Girty opened his tournament with a 2:19 pin of Wyatt Foster before winning a 4-1 decision over Caden Warren. He needed just 1:05 to win his semifinal match before losing via fall in the championship match.
Fixin received a first-round bye before beating Checotah's Cord Montgomery via first-period fall. After losing a major decision, he bounced back with a 7-6 win over Fort Gibson's Tim Murphy before losing via fall in the third-place match.
"I think we ran a great tournament," Jones said. "We had lots of compliments from fans and coaches. This was a tough tournament, which is great because it gives us a look of what regionals could be like, which is the most important tournament of the year."
The Indians had three girls competing in the girls division. Jenny Girty went 1-2 at 118 pounds, with her win coming via pin over Kaden Clarke of Stilwell HS. Jaycey Elizondo also went 1-2 on the day while competing in the 127 pound bracket. Her win came via second period fall over Haley Poindexter of Stilwell HS. Kailey Lashley picked up two wins at 215 pounds, both of which came against Winter Lisenbee of Stilwell.
"It was the first year for a girls division," Jones said. "Our girls came and wrestled tough."
The Indians will be back on the mat Tuesday when they host Stilwell.
