Tahlequah was swept in three sets Thursday, falling to fourth-ranked Glenpool (4-25, 16-25, 17-25) at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who were coming off their first win of the season Tuesday in a sweep of Tulsa Will Rogers, slipped to 1-11 under head coach Don Ogden.
Tahlequah finished with 17 kills on 99 swings for a hit percentage of .020. The Lady Tigers had 15 hit errors and were led by Anabelle McKenna’s four kills. Gracie Brewer and Emma Sherron followed with three kills apiece.
Makayla Horn paced Tahlequah with 12 assists, Sadie Foster had a team-high 15 digs, and both Foster and McKenna had a pair of serve aces.
The Lady Tigers will be at Skiatook on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and return to the TMAC to host Okay on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
