When Tahlequah softball’s Minka Vann was looking for her next school she went out and made it happen herself.
Vann had been in touch with some schools, but one school was still in the back of her mind; Cowley College. The two-way player heard great things about the program and head coach Jenny Hoyt. Vann got her contact information and set up the contact with Hoyt herself.
Once Vann made the visit it was a natural fit.
“When I got up there I felt so comfortable, everyone was welcoming,” said Vann. “I felt at home there. Jenny was so welcoming, she sat me down and said she is not an easy coach, that she is very competitive, and that she knew how to work with me.”
During her four-year career with the Tigers, Vann was a key player on both sides of the ball. While she was a key hitter, Vann was the ace for THS during her senior season.
During Vann’s senior season, she sported a 1.35 earned run average, with a 23-5 record, 716 strikeouts, and 226 walks over 176 innings pitched.
“She has very good movement on her pitches, with a very good change up,” said Ray. “I expect her to continue what she has done here. It will be an adjustment process, but I really do expect her to be successful because of her ball movement and how she changes speeds.”
In the batter’s box, Vann contributed on the hitting side with a .242 batting average, 16 runners batter in, and 22 hits. Keeping a firm mentality was important throughout this season for Vann.
“On both sides, if I have a bad inning I make it up on the other side,” said Vann. “It is just one of those where if you do badly on one side you can make it up on the other side. If I do well on both sides I am smiling and positive and cheering everyone up on that side.”
Going to Cowley will end Vann’s days as a two-way player as Hoyt looks to use her as a starting pitcher.
“I am not the fastest, I have ea lot of spin but I don’t have the most speed so we are going to work on my speed and get me stronger, said Vann. “Hoyt told me, ‘I want the best of the best and we have a great hitting lineup and we do not want any distractions, I love your pitching.’ She has so much faith in me as a pitching prospect for her.”
Vann’s strong season led to her selection to the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team and the Native All-State team. The senior was one of two Tigers to make both teams along with infielder Jayley Ray. The duo was also the first two to make the Native All-State game from THS.
Getting to play with her teammate and friend was important for Vann.
“It meant a lot because we grew up with each other and it is just so cool that we came together and became good role models for those around us,” said Vann. “I am always a little nervous and I just reminded myself I was there for a reason and I have a good friend with me and she has my back. Even if we were on different teams she would look at me and I would feel at ease.”
Along with Ray, Vann was joined by a couple of familiar faces. Coach Ray was nominated as the head coach for the large school All-State team. With this Ray was able to bring his coaching staff to the game in Oklahoma City.
“It added a big comfort because it is the best of the best so having my coach as my own coach helped me a lot,” said Vann. “When I got out there I felt at ease, I knew what he was going to do. I had all my trust in him.”
Getting to the game was all about mentality for Vann. She admitted that once on the field she gets nervous, but knows that her mentality will keep her afloat despite this.
“I am really big on attitude and positive thinking,” said Vann. “I told my underclassmen that if you have a good attitude everything will be fine. You just forgive and forget and that is really what helped me throughout my senior year.”
