There’s a championship buzz surrounding the Tahlequah High School track and field programs as the OSSAA Class 5A Track & Field State Championships inch closer.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers put themselves in prime position in several events during a 5A Regional in Tahlequah last week.
Both 4x800 meter relay teams won regional titles and have the state’s best qualifying times going into Saturday’s state meet at Ardmore High School.
The Lady Tigers broke a school record at the Metro Lakes Conference Championships, running a time of 10:00.87. Junior Lily Couch, freshman McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell and junior Tatum Havens combined to run a regional championship time of 10:01.25 last week.
“It was pretty awesome to be a part of something like [a school record] and to break it by two seconds,” said Couch, who also has the state’s best 800 meter time and will compete in the 1600 meter as a regional champ. “I’m just excited to go and compete at state.”
“It’s awesome, especially being a freshman and in my first year of high school track,” Hood said. “Just being able to be on a team, it’s fun being able to look up to these girls, have a good time and be on a relay team that’s been really good.”
Hood will also run in the 1600 and 3200. She placed second in the 3200 at regionals with a time of 12:03.47 and ran a 5:34.12 in the 1600.
“It’s pretty great being a part of a record and I feel like we couldn’t have gotten there without each one of us,” said Maxwell, an additional qualifier in the 3200 meter. “Each one of us is a good and important part of the team.”
“It’s really awesome to be able to come here with such amazing runners and have a real shot at competing and go win it,” said Havens, who transferred from Ada High School last summer. “
Havens will also be in the high jump and 800 meter run events.
Coweta and Noble go in as Tahlequah’s strongest competition. Coweta ran a 10:08.15 at the Tahlequah Regional and has the state’s second best qualifying time, while Noble is third at 10:13.86.
“It’s been an outstanding bunch,” said Tahlequah coach Elzy Miller. “They’ve done what we’ve expected of them. We thought coming in that this would be a team that had a chance to go out and break a school record. As far as being ranked No. 1 in the state in our class, that’s surprising just because we’ve been close many times and have never been right there, but this bunch did it. They’re running consistently right now and they’re great competitors.”
The Tigers’ 4x800 relay team also set the state’s best mark last week in regionals. Senior Blaine Jones, freshman Trae Baker, senior Eddie Barnes and junior Eric Burns posted a time of 8:15.18, which is just over 15 seconds ahead of Edison Prep’s 8:30.24. Sapulpa had the third best qualifying time at 8:30.85.
“Last week was very promising and it felt good to see the time we had,” Barnes said. “It looks like we’re all peaking at the right time.”
“I just hope we can do what we’re supposed to do and go get the gold,” Baker said. “We just have to relax and do our jobs.”
“If everyone does their job and finishes like we did at regionals it will all work out for us,” Jones said.
The 4x800 will be the first event for Tahlequah’s runners. Both Burns and Baker will compete in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs, and Barnes will be in the 400 meter dash.
“Nerves definitely get to you in your first run of the day,” Burns said. “It’s one of the first things you do in the day. It’s early in the morning and it’s at a state meet.”
Lone senior for Lady Tigers at state: Stella Aldridge will be making her final appearance at a state meet as the only senior for the Tahlequah girls.
Aldridge will be competing in the 4x400 meter relay, along with Lola Brownfield, Kirsten Kelly and Couch, and in the 4x100 meter relay with Brownfield, Cheyenne Christie and Arianna Santana.
“I’m so excited, especially for our 4x400 because we worked so hard on that every practice and that’s what we base our practices around,” Aldridge said. “We’re ranked really good in it, so hopefully we go do well. I love track, so I’m sad that it’s my last year, but I’m enjoying while I can.”
The Lady Tigers were second in the 4x400 last week in the Tahlequah 5A Regional with a time of 4:17.44 and made it as an additional qualifier in the 4x100.
Morrison has eyes on gold: Sophomore standout Emily Morrison will be making her first appearance at a state meet Saturday after missing out as a freshman due to COVID-19.
Morrison, a two-time regional champion last week in the 5A Tahlequah Regional, will be competing in the high jump, 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. She closed with a time of 16.58 in the 100 hurdles and was a champ in the high jump with a 5-02.00. Morrison took third in the 300 hurdles, posting a 50.17.
“It’s a blessing to be able to do [track] this year because I know a bunch of my friends from other schools didn’t even get to go to school this year," Morrison said. "To be able to experience it and be able to do it with my teammates and make it this far is a big deal.”
Morrison posted the state’s fourth best qualifying time in the 100 hurdles with a 16.58. In the high jump, she is even with Durant’s Laila Dillingham and John Marshall’s Jaime Richardson, and trails Bishop McGuinness’ Isabella Scherm (5-04.00) in state qualifying results.
