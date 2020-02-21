Jaxon Jones went out in style in his final time on the TMAC floor Friday on senior night.
Jones poured in 25 points and helped carry the Class 5A No. 10 Tigers to a 64-47 win over Pryor in their regular season finale.
Tahlequah, who will face Skiatook in a Class 5A Regional Tournament in Collinsville on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., improves to 15-8 overall and closes Metro Lakes Conference play at 10-4. The win is the third straight for the Tigers.
Jones, one of six seniors recognized prior to tipoff -- along with Kooper McAlvain, Simeon Armstrong, David Burdine, Hunter Brinkley and Tristan King, scored 14 of his points in the first half and canned three 3-pointers. The Northeastern State signee went over 1,000 points for his career earlier this season against Coweta on Jan. 7 in Tahlequah.
"I don't think it's quite sunk in yet," Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said of Jaxon's last time to play at home. "I think it's going to be bittersweet when I kind of think about it. I'm really proud of him and all of our seniors, just the whole group played well tonight.
"It was great to start all five seniors. They came out and played well. A lot of times on senior night you worry about your team and what's going to happen, but I wasn't worried at all tonight because I knew our seniors were all solid and they played solid. They're really a great group of kids and we're really going to miss them. They really set the standard of what we want in the future."
Junior forward Hayden Wagers followed Jones with 11 points, and McAlvain scored a season-high 10 points. Tanner Christian added six points, and Brinkley finished with four.
The Tigers took the lead for good at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter on a Hayden Wagers inside score and went up 21-16 after Jones drained his first 3-pointer less than a minute later.
Tahlequah led by as many as 10 points on three occasions during the third quarter -- Brinkley had a basket at the 3:07 point to make it 38-28, Burdine scored inside the paint at the 2:17 mark to make it 40-30, and Brinkley added a second field goal with just a minute left to give THS a 44-34 edge.
Jones buried his final 3 with 4:35 remaining in the contest to extend Tahlequah's lead to 54-41, and the Tigers went into cruise control from that point on.
"I thought we really moved the ball well and when they tried to take something away we made them pay for it," Duane Jones said. "I was just happy with our ball movement and execution on offense. It was great."
Pryor, led by Nik Jordan's 13 points, falls to 13-10 overall and finishes at 9-5 in the conference. The loss is the third straight for the Tigers.
Duane Jones feels his team is in great shape entering the playoffs. The Tigers also defeated Glenpool, 67-59, on Tuesday and topped Claremore, 57-55, in overtime on Feb. 14.
"I really feel offensively we're playing better than we've played all year long," he said. "Guys are really figuring out different ways to score and I think it's looking good for us coming into the playoffs."
