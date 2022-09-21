GOING WEST: Tahlequah will make the long trip to Putnam City West Friday to begin 6A-II-1 play

Tahlequah got a much-needed win last week that came at the right time as the Tigers go into District 6A-II-1 play Friday when they travel to Putnam City West.
The Tigers posted their first win of the season, defeating Sallisaw, 38-27, on homecoming night at Doc Wadley Stadium in week three. The victory followed back-to-back losses to Sapulpa and Wagoner.
“It was good just getting that win,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “That’s why we play is to win football games, and it’s always good to win games. I thought our guys played well, especially early. It was 38-13 at one time. I thought overall our kids played a lot better against a Sallisaw team that was well-prepared. It was a great night and a great home crowd for us.”
The Patriots will enter play at 2-1 with wins against Western Heights and Putnam City North to start their season. In their last outing on Sept. 9, they suffered a 37-8 setback to Putnam City.
“They’ve got a lot of players that can create explosive plays very quickly,” Gilbert said. “They’re big and they’re well-coached. That coaching staff does a great job.”
Tahlequah had its most complete offensive performance of the season against Sallisaw. The Tigers, behind junior quarterback Brody Younger and sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson, had 205 yards through the air. Senior running back Josh Munoz and the Tahlequah ground attack complemented the passing game with 198 yards rushing.
Younger completed 11 of 19 passes for 198 yards with a touchdown and an interception. On the season, Younger is completing 52.5 percent of his passes for 578 yards with five TDs and two interceptions.
Robinson had a game-high 142 receiving yards and eight receptions. He had a pair of rushing touchdowns, one receiving score and a TD pass. Robinson has 18 catches through three games with 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Beckett was involved more this past Friday night, and he’s just a guy that adds an element to our offense,” Gilbert said. “He needs to have the ball in his hands because he creates big plays. We’ve got to continue to get him the ball.”
Munoz rushed for a career-high 121 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown last week. Munoz has carried 42 times for 179 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and has found the end zone once during non-district play.
“Josh had his best game to date and ran physical,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got to have that, and that’s what he brings. He does also have a little bit of ability to make guys miss.”
Defensively, Tahlequah has been led by junior inside linebacker Jayden Moore, who leads the team with 26 total tackles. Robinson has 17 total tackles, and defensive back Coda Bunch has added 16. Brayden Northington, Munoz and Jacob Morrison each have one tackle for a loss, while Dylan Leep, Cale Matlock and Northington each have an interception. Matlock returned his interception 80 yards for a score in week one against Sapulpa.
“Defensively, we did a lot of good things,” Gilbert said. “We made them one-dimensional. They threw it 39 times because they couldn’t really get anything established on the ground. That’s always a positive. When teams throw the ball, you’re going to give up some big plays, but I thought our kids handled it really well. We continued to improve on that side of the ball and I thought we got better.”
Putnam City West has been led offensively by quarterback Shyheim Johnson, running backs Dujuan Knight and Isaiah Thomas, and receivers C.J. Grisby and Jordan Warrior.
Johnson has completed 21 of 44 passes for 306 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Knight has a team-best 176 rushing yards on 25 carries with three TDs, and Thomas has added 136 rushing yards on 23 carries with one score. Grisby has four receptions for 98 yards with a touchdown, and Warrior has four grabs for 70 yards.
“We’re going to see an offense that we’ve seen before,” Gilbert said. “They show a lot of formations, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re on our keys and we’ve got to be aware of certain individuals because they have the ability to go the distance at any time.”
Linebackers Keeton Stewart, Aaron Edwards and Thomas lead the Patriots’ defense. Stewart has 26 total tackles and two tackles for losses, Edwards has 23 tackles, and Thomas follows with 22. Stewart and Edwards each have a pair of quarterback sacks, and the Patriots have forced five turnovers, four of those on interceptions.
“We’re going to see a defense we haven’t seen,” Gilbert said. “It’s a 6-1 defense and they’ll do a lot of man coverage on the back end. They try to test you and make you beat them on the perimeter.”
