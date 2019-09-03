The Boots on the Green Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. at Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
The event is presented by the Cherokee County Firefighters Association and the Cherokee Nation, and the proceeds will go to the CCFFA, Fallen Firefighters Fund, Firefighters Medical Hardship, and local charities.
Registration costs are $75 per person or $300 for a team of four. Lunch and 18 holes of golf are included. Forms and registration are on Facebook at â€œBoots on the Green Golf Tourney for CCFFA.â€�
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.