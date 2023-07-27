For the second time in as many years, Northeastern State has announced a new baseball coach.
On Thursday, July 27 NSU’s baseball team announced that Sunny Golloway is the new head coach. This position opened up after James Cullinane departed the program after just one season as a head coach to join the former NSU head coach at Queens University of Charlotte.
Over 30 years, Golloway holds a 743-387-1 record while earning six straight Mid-Continent Conference Championships and a Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship in 2013. Golloway also won four MCC Coach of the Year Awards, winning four out of five COY awards from 1998-2002.
“I decided he was going to be the man for NSU wasn’t about his accolades or the great things he has done,” said John Sizemore, NSU director of athletics. “It wasn’t about the wins or championships, but because he is a fighter. When I met him for the first time personally I knew he was a fighter.”
Holloway has seen over 30 years in the coaching game. The Springfield, MO native got his start at Oklahoma University from 1992-’95 as an assistant coach. Holloway then got his first head coaching gig with Oral Roberts University from 1996-2003.
After that, he returned to OU as an assistant for two seasons, before getting promoted to head coach from 2005-’13. Golloway’s last Division-I opportunity came from 2014-’15 with Auburn University.
After he was done at AU, Golloway coached for three seasons at Moore High School in Oklahoma. Last season, the veteran head coach got back into the college game when he was hired by Division-II East Central for the 2023 season before leaving for NSU.
“It was simple for me,” said Golloway. “I am well-traveled, I have lived in a lot of places. I knew in my heart after meeting [Sizemore] and driving back and spending a lot of time and thoughts and prayers. For me getting started and working with him, he is a man of few words he is a man of action.”
Golloway will be looking to improve a team that finished 25-28 a season ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.