KEYS – Steve Goss is the high school principal and athletic director at Keys High School. At any given home game for the Keys Cougars, Goss can be seen carrying out the duties of an athletic director as he sees them.
For instance, if someone needs a chair, he gets it. If a sportswriter needs a table, he doesn’t get someone from maintenance to get one, he gets it himself. If a coach needs an assistant coach, Goss becomes an assistant coach.
“It’s not about me, it’s all about the kids,” said Goss. “An athletic director’s actual role is being an athletic supporter and fan.”
Goss is a 2000 product of Hilldale High School, where he was a “pretty good” basketball player, and also ran track. He was an All-Conference basketball, and OCBA All Star.
After graduation, he attended Connors State, and after graduating, enrolled and eventually graduated from Oklahoma University.
In 2008, he married Erin Graybill, of Muskogee, and the couple have a 12-year-old daughter, Allie.
Goss said he didn’t start out to get an education and coaching degree. His bachelor’s degree was actually in biochemistry. He had one semester left to decide what he wanted to do, and had thought about going to medical school.
He said, due to a scheduling quirk, he had to take only one class that last semester, and had a lot of free time. During his free time, he began substitute teaching and found out he really loved it.
“Both my parents were teachers, and when I told them I wanted to change, they were very supportive,” said Goss.
His first teaching job was at Muskogee, teaching middle school math and science, and coaching football, basketball, and golf. He was the head eighth grade boy’s coach, and helped in junior high and high school football.
He moved his way up in basketball, becoming the junior high coach his second year and junior varsity his third year.
After four years at Muskogee, Goss got his first head coaching position at Haskell. His third year at Haskell, they made the state playoffs, the second time in school history and the first time since 1991.
He went from Haskell to Edmond North as head boys’ basketball coach.
“When I took that job, they’d won two games the year before, one game the year before that, and two games the year before that. So they’d won five games in three years,” said Goss. “We won 18 my first year.”
After three years at Edmond North, the Goss family moved to a Graybill family cabin in the Cookson area of Lake Tenkiller.
The principal job at Keys came open, and Goss said he told his wife he was going to apply. He didn’t expect to get the job, but he did and has been there for eight years. He said during the interview process, it was mentioned an athletic director’s position might be there as well, and they asked him if he’d be willing to do that as well.
“I said I would be interested in that, and the rest is history,” he said.
He said in all schools, academics are tied strongly to athletics, and Keys is very strong in that aspect. Each year, most of the sports teams at Keys are ranked high in academics, and almost always have at least two to three state champion academic teams, as well as, being ranked athletically.
“Because of the uniqueness of Keys in Cherokee County, and people coming from different dependent schools, it’s really important to have really strong athletic programs," said Goss. "Number one, it helps our enrollment. Number two, our athletes are our best students. And number three, that’s our community event. The games are our community events.”
He said although there are several things at Keys school that helps draw students in from the outlying schools, the ORES schools, things such as nice facilities, nice dressing rooms, and others things, the biggest draw is that Keys not only allows, but encourages student athletes to participate in more than one sport, and not just specialize in one sport.
“The ORES schools are all very good about getting their kids into several sports, and the kids know Keys allows that too, when so many schools may allow it, but don’t encourage it, that helps us,” Goss said. “We work it so a kid can play two sports at the same time. A kid can play softball and run cross country. A kid can play baseball and play golf.”
He said he would tell a young student athlete who wanted to become an athletic director to love athletics, to love the game, to love being a helper in any way possible.
“If you don’t love the game, you’ll never make a good athletic director,” said Goss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.