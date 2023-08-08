Football offseasons are a long process for any team.
The first step is always spring ball, followed by summer camps, and summer leagues. But there is always one step that coaches look forward to the most; the first official practice of the fall.
On Monday, Aug. 7 the Tahlequah Tigers and the rest of the state of Oklahoma concluded their dead period and had its first official practice.
“It is always good to be back on the field,” said THS coach Brad Gilbert. “The offseason is a process, summer conditioning, spring ball, and 7-on-7, those are all important but there is nothing like getting out there for your first practice of the season. It was really a good day and it is really good to see everyone.”
For the first week, teams are not allowed to wear pads and can only do two-hand touch for any physical activity. The focus of Monday’s practice was working on fundamentals for the Tigers. During day one, the Tigers focused on running routes, blocking drills, and conditioning.
Over the summer the Tigers had a big focus on learning the playbook. Coming into the first day of camp Gilbert wanted to see what his team learned over the summer shine through.
“Hopefully a lot of retention of what we did in the pairing and the summer,” said Gilbert on expectations. “So far today it was a really good thing to see. Not only from our veteran guys but the guys fighting for back-up. We just want to see a lot of energy and excitement.”
Outside of developing players on the field, Gilbert is looking to develop leaders for this season.
“Our leadership has been a focal point for us,” said Gilbert. “We have a lot of young men that embrace that role and understand the importance not only what they get from it but what it does for the team. We are seeing that more and more, but we need to keep developing it.”
One player that has stepped up not only this season but last season is senior Brayden Northington. The two-way player is a key member of both the defensive linebacker unit, and the passing unit as well.
As a junior Northington was named captain. After starting 11 games at tight end and linebacker last season, Gilbert expects him to be one of the Tigers’ captains again.
“He is a guy that does things the right way and he has been doing that for years,” said Gilbert. “He knows he still has room to improve and he is a valuable asset. He has the ability to play at the next level. Whenever you have a player like that it will make you better as a team and a coach.”
During the end of the first practice, a couple of Tigers got up looking to earn their stripes. For a Tiger to gain a decal for his helmet he has to recite the core values of the team. These include accountability, respect, amongst others.
“There are things we believe in here,” said Gilbert. “If they stick to those core values it will give us the best opportunity to be the best. For them to receive any decals on their helmets they have to say it in front of the team. It puts us in the same mindset and the same frame of mind as the rest of the team. We want them to understand that this applies outside of football.”
The Tigers will continue practicing without pads until Friday, Aug. 11. The Tigers will hit the field for the first time at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the junior high field at Tahlequah in an orange vs. white scrimmage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.